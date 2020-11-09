Dead Man’s Cell Phone, a play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl, will be presented virtually by Marquette Theatre from Friday, Nov. 13, through Sunday, Nov. 22.

With a twist of comedy, portraying the impacts of modern-day technology, Dead Man’s Cell Phone exemplifies how a cell phone’s paradox is to build connections, yet is proposed to be the object that actually isolates us most.

In Dead Man’s Cell Phone, a cell phone rings and rings. When the man at the next table doesn’t respond, a frustrated woman sitting nearby picks up his call. A spur-of-the-moment lie leads her down a rabbit hole where suddenly she becomes involved in his surreal and dangerous world.

Use and reliance on technology has skyrocketed across all age groups. Despite the positive uses of a cell phone, like instantly connecting with others near and far, there has been extreme overuses of it as well as negative depictions of unrealistic lifestyles by which people are being influenced.

A live version of the show was previously recorded and will be available for streaming to ticket holders — who will be given a special event passcode — beginning at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Tickets are $12 and are available for purchase online through Marquette Theatre’s online box office service.

For more information, call the Helfaer Theatre Box Office at 414-288-7504 or visit the Helfaer Theatre Box Office website.