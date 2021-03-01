Marquette University is planning for a return to an in-person academic and residential campus experience for students for the fall 2021 semester, President Michael R. Lovell announced in a letter to the campus community and incoming students.

“Marquette was able to pivot at the start of the pandemic and re-opened last fall in a hybrid learning model to give our students an on-campus experience. With mandatory testing, required masks and limits on gatherings, we were able to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus this academic year, and now we are planning for an in-person academic and residential experience for our students this fall,” Lovell said.

During fall 2020, 45 percent of classes were online, 32 percent were in-person and 23 percent were a hybrid, blended approach. For the fall 2021 semester, Marquette is planning to return to a vast majority of classes meeting in-person. During the fall 2019 semester before the pandemic, 96 percent of Marquette classes were in-person, with 2 percent fully online and 2 percent a hybrid of online and in-person.

“Our commitment to experiential learning is a key part of our mission,” Lovell said. “A personalized, on-campus academic and co-curricular experience is foundational to a transformative Catholic, Jesuit education at Marquette.”

A detailed plan for the fall 2021 semester will be announced at a later date as the university continues to work with local public health officials to ensure that all proper health and safety protocols are in place. Additional mechanisms will remain in place should it be necessary to pivot or adjust plans.