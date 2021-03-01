The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation has announced the 46 private school winners of $496,000 in principal, teacher and student awards to WCRIS schools.

These winners were selected from a field of applicants from across the state and represent the best and brightest in private K-12 schools.

Fourteen Teacher Fellowship award recipients each receive $6,000 and $6,000 for each of their schools. Fourteen Student Excellence and 14 Student Initiative Scholarship winners each receive $10,000.

Four WCRIS principals each receive $6,000 and another $6,000 for each of their schools, from the Outstanding Wisconsin Leadership Award, which is the fourth year of this program.

The award winners are notified individually by the foundation. Traditionally, they are celebrated at regional banquets where they can bring their families. However, in light of the safety issues posed by the pandemic, the foundation is working on a way to honor and celebrate the winners.

“During this unprecedented time, these awards are a sign and testament to the high quality and resilience of WCRIS staff and students, and the generosity of the Kohl Foundation,” said Executive Director Sharon Schmeling. “We congratulate all the nominees and winners of this year’s awards. We are proud of the hard work you do to make private education in Wisconsin excellent.”

2021 Kohl Award Winners from the Archdiocese of Milwaukee include:

Principal Leadership Award Winners

Nicholas Kelly, St. Thomas More High School – Milwaukee

Teacher Fellowship Award Winners

Michelle Dean, Catholic Central High – Burlington

Michele Griffin, Pius XI Catholic High – Milwaukee

Sarah Kleinmann, St. Joseph Parish School – Grafton

Erika Mogilevsky, Saint John XXIII Catholic School – Port Washington

Amanda Ruszkiewicz, Pius XI Catholic High – Milwaukee

Student Excellence Award Winners

Katherine Fabricius, St. Mary’s Springs Academy-Fond du Lac

Luke Gillmore, Catholic Central High School – Burlington

Abigail Hambrook, Divine Savior Holy Angels High School – Milwaukee

Robert Jenewein, Saint Joseph Catholic Academy – Kenosha

Meghan Schaefer, Catholic Memorial High School of – Waukesha

Corinne Wright, Pius XI Catholic High – Milwaukee

Student Initiative Award Winners

Barter Perez Valdez, Saint Catherines High School – Racine

Sa’iid Robinson, Saint Joseph Catholic Academy – Kenosha