In recognition of the tremendous academic achievements of our graduates, Marquette will host a mixture of in-person and virtual events celebrating the class of 2021 during Commencement Weekend, May 22-23. They will host in-person Graduate Recognition Ceremonies on Sunday, May 23, and a Baccalaureate Mass on Saturday, May 22.

Graduates are asked to watch their emails for information from University Special Events, and to follow Marquette Today and the Commencement website for updates.

A full schedule of Commencement Weekend events follows.

COMMENCEMENT WEEKEND 2021 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday, May 22

In-person Baccalaureate Mass (with overflow space and livestream options)

Saturday, May 22 | 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Eckstein Common (overflow at the Chapel of the Holy Family and Monaghan Ballrooms)

Livestream available

Registration and ticketing required

Register online

Mass will be celebrated rain or shine from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Eckstein Common (the area bordered by the Alumni Memorial Union, Schroeder Hall and the Dr. E.J. O’Brien Jesuit Residence). Overflow seating with simulcast will be available in the following locations:

Chapel of the Holy Family, located on the second floor of the Alumni Memorial Union

Monaghan Ballrooms, located on the third floor of the Alumni Memorial Union

They will follow all COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing and mask requirements. Registration and ticketing will be required for these in-person options. Register online for Baccalaureate Mass now.

Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis. Marquette cannot accommodate walk-ins and location preferences cannot be guaranteed due to capacity limits. A livestream will also be available as a virtual option.

Virtual Commencement Ceremony

Saturday, May 22 | Immediately following Baccalaureate Mass

Online only — available on the Commencement website

A recorded ceremony will be available on the Commencement website immediately following Baccalaureate Mass. It will include a message from President Lovell, the senior student speaker, remarks from the Commencement speaker, an alumni video message, a closing prayer and the playing of the Alma Mater. Each college and school will have a tab on the website that will include the dean’s message and an optional photo, if one was provided, of each graduate with their name and degree.

Sunday, May 23

In-person Graduate Recognition Ceremonies

Marquette will host two Graduate Recognition Ceremonies on Sunday, May 23, at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. Every graduate will have their name read and the opportunity to cross the stage to receive their diploma cover.

There will be two ceremonies — one in the morning for undergraduate students and one in the afternoon for graduate students — to help adhere to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. The Graduate Recognition Ceremonies will also be livestreamed for those who wish to attend virtually.

Undergraduate student ceremony

Sunday, May 23 | 9 a.m.

American Family Field

The event will be ticketed. Each graduate may invite a maximum two guests—registration is required, and tickets are non-transferrable. Due to ticketing requirements, they are not able to accommodate walk-ins. Tickets will be provided at cap and gown pickup.

The registration deadline has been extended to Friday, April 23. Register online now.

Graduate student ceremony

Sunday, May 23 | 5 p.m.

American Family Field

Graduate School and Graduate School of Management students

The event will be ticketed. Each graduate may invite a maximum two guests — registration is required, and tickets are non-transferrable. Due to ticketing requirements, they are not able to accommodate walk-ins. Tickets will be provided at cap and gown pickup.

The registration deadline has been extended to Friday, April 23. Register online now.

The School of Dentistry and the College of Health Sciences Professional programs will host separate in-person Commencement activities with livestream options for family and friends:

School of Dentistry

Friday, May 21 | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monaghan Ballrooms, Alumni Memorial Union

Open to graduates and faculty only — a livestream will be available for family and friends. A photographer will be present.

Physical Therapy

Saturday, May 22 | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Alumni Memorial Union

Open to graduates and faculty only — a livestream will be available for family and friends. A photographer will be present.

Physician Assistant Studies

Tuesday, May 11 | 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Physician Assistant Studies Facility, Room 220

Open to graduates and faculty only — a livestream will be available for family and friends. A photographer will be present.

A decision with respect to the Law School will be announced later this week.

COVID-19 protocols

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Marquette will follow health and safety protocols. They will enforce strict capacity limits at American Family Field and all on-campus venues. Additionally, per the City of Milwaukee, masks are required at all in-person events.