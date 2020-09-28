The Board of Trustees at Marquette University elected two new members during its Sept. 22 meeting. The new trustees are Rick T. Dillon, a 1993 alumnus of the College of Business Administration, and Chris Woleske, a 1994 graduate of Marquette Law School.

Marquette trustees serve for three-year terms and may be re-elected to serve for a maximum of 12 years; they are volunteers and are not compensated for their service.

Dillon is executive vice president and chief financial officer of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. He joined the industrial tools and services company in December 2016. Dillon previously served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Century Aluminum Co. after a stint as vice president of finance global surface mining group and vice president–controller and chief accounting officer at Joy Global, which now operates as Komatsu Mining. He was also awarded Milwaukee Business Journal’s 2019 CFO of the Year Award.

Dillon is a cum laude graduate of Marquette’s Honors Program and the College of Business Administration with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. A Milwaukee native and a graduate of Milwaukee Public Schools, Dillon serves on the board of directors for College Possible Milwaukee — a national organization dedicated to making college admission and success possible for low-income and underrepresented students. He is also a member of the Marquette College of Business Administration Leadership Council.

Woleske is the president and chief executive officer of Bellin Health. As a member of the executive leadership team at Bellin for more than two decades, she has been involved in strategic planning and operational execution of key initiatives for Bellin Hospital, Bellin Medical Group, Bellin Psychiatric Center and Bellin Health – Oconto Hospital. Woleske has been with Bellin Health in a variety of roles since 1998, becoming executive vice president and COO in 2016.

A graduate of the Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Program, Woleske earned her law degree from Marquette Law School and has a bachelor’s degree in health care administration from the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire. She is also a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Woleske is the past chair of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation Board, where she led initiatives focused on improving health by addressing the social determinants of health. She is a member of the boards of directors for the Wisconsin Hospital Association and Krueger International, Inc.