On Sept. 27, the Vincentians of the Eastern Province celebrated the Feast of the Solemnity of St. Vincent de Paul with the premiere of the new documentary, “Ready and Able: A Vincentian Story,” which follows two newly ordained Vincentian Catholic priests during their first year of ministry.

This candid documentary captures the joy of living a vocation and the challenges of serving others in a pandemic.

Frs. Leo Tiburcio, CM, and Luis Romero, CM, are young Vincentian men on a mission to “serve Christ in the poor.” With unfettered access and honest commentary, the documentary follows Leo and Luis on their first-year journeys, which were a decade in the making. Viewers will see Leo and Luis get more comfortable in their roles and surmount unexpected challenges in communities dealing with COVID-19.

“Since their ordination in June 2019, Frs. Leo and Luis have shown that they are ready and able to serve their communities as Vincentian Priests,” said Fr. Stephen Grozio, CM, Provincial, Eastern Province. “Their first year of ministry has been far from normal, and this documentary is a testament to their devotion to God and dedication to others.”

To view the documentary, which has an approximate run time of 15 minutes, click here. “Ready and Able: A Vincentian Story” is a co-production of the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal the Vincentians of the Eastern Province.