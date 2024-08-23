Fox Valley Technical College, Appleton, and Marian University, Fond du Lac, have joined forces to encourage more people in Wisconsin to advance their education, to promote a skilled workforce and contribute to the economic vitality of the state. The two are pleased to announce a new partnership to provide a seamless path for students with an associate degree from Fox Valley Technical College to transfer to Marian University with junior status, and finish their bachelor’s degree in two more years.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the two colleges in the FVTC boardroom in Appleton on Thursday, Aug. 15. FVTC President Dr. Chris Matheny, along with Vice President of Learning and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Jennifer Lanter, were joined by Marian President Aaron Sadoff, Director of Adult and Online Studies Tracey Marx, and Vice President of Academic Affairs Alan Johnson.

“As we gear up for fall, Fox Valley Technical College is excited to welcome approximately 210 students into our University Transfer Degree programs. This growing number reflects students’ confidence in starting their academic journey at FVTC before seamlessly transferring to pursue a bachelor’s degree,” said Matheny. “We value our partnership with Marian University and know this agreement will open even more doors for student success.”

“We appreciate Fox Valley Technical College students at Marian, because they come with the skills and the mindset to succeed,” said Sadoff. “Many pursue in the ‘helping professions’ that are in demand, like nursing, education, criminal justice and social work. Together, our two institutions are not just filling a need, but we are creating a skilled and thoughtful workforce that will play a vital role in our communities.”

Program Highlights

The associate of arts/associate of science degrees prepare students to enter baccalaureate programs with junior status at Marian University. Students will meet Marian University’s general education requirements, with up to 61 credits eligible for guaranteed admission and transfer. Flexible Learning Options: Courses will be available through in-person, online or hybrid delivery modes, accommodating diverse student needs and preferences.

Courses will be available through in-person, online or hybrid delivery modes, accommodating diverse student needs and preferences. Comprehensive Support: FVTC and Marian University will provide advising, support services and a collaborative framework to ensure student success.

Both institutions will engage in joint marketing efforts to promote the new program collaboration. Data on enrollment, retention, completion and recruitment will be shared annually to continually assess and improve the program.