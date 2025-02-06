With six locations and more than 5,700 families, Holy Family Parish in Fond du Lac can meet a variety of ministry needs for people in the community. (Submitted photo)

Changes in Catholic parish models during recent decades have certainly led to their share of challenges, but the example of the six churches that make up Holy Family Catholic Community in Fond du Lac provides concrete evidence that such a parish model can not only work, but expand the ways the local parish can minister to the margins in word and deed.

Holy Family is celebrating its 25th year as the hub of Catholic life in Fond du Lac, covering the spiritual lives of that city. But it celebrates not only its history, but its new way of taking advantage of the parish’s size to build new ministry opportunities while serving the flock.

“Over the last 25 years, there has been a lot of dedicated work on the part of the parishioners to be open to change, which is not always easy,” said Fr. Ryan Pruess, the parish’s pastor.

“But, it’s clear to see now that after all of this hard work and openness, we are a stronger and more vibrant parish than ever before. Our parish, because of our good planning and openness, are in a great position today to meet the spiritual needs of the families we serve and to have a strong presence in the Fond du Lac community.”

Strength sometimes comes from pure size. Holy Family’s six locations serve a city of 44,300 people and beyond:

– Holy Family Church, 271 Fourth Street Way

– Our Risen Savior Church, N6499 County Road Y in Eldorado

– Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 705 Michigan Ave. in North Fond du Lac

– Sacred Heart Church, 200 S. Peters Ave.

– St. Mary Church, 59 E. Merrill Ave.

– St. Peter Church, N8079 Church Road in Malone

With those six foundations, Holy Family can create, fuel and maintain ministries that most single-church parishes could not.

“I think we have, because we are such a big parish — at last count, 5,700 families strong — that we have been given the opportunities to really grow and cultivate a strong parish community that is there to support not only the people within our parish, but also the greater Fond du Lac community,” said Sarah Razner, Holy Family’s director of marketing and communications.

“In just the past five years alone, we have started three different meal programs. And we, along with other organizations in the community, have opened our outreach center, which at first was a daily warming shelter, and then transitioned into housing for people who had newly immigrated to the United States.”

“When you are out in the community and you say you are a part of Holy Family Parish, you will immediately be recognized as someone who is committed to making a difference. We have a strong reputation in town,” Fr. Pruess said. “It is because of the dedicated work of our parish community. All of our Catholic organizations work together in town. The Sisters of St Agnes, St. Vincent de Paul, Marian University, St. Mary Springs Academy and our Catholic hospital system all understand that we share the same mission, and that when we work together, we can be a vibrant Catholic presence in our community.”

Beyond service to those on the margins, a strategy of allowing each church community to do what it does best and create events that embrace its particular charism and history offers unique opportunities for Catholics across the city to take advantage.

“There is a feel at each different church, and there is a community of people who helps that church run and who is dedicated to it,” said Raznor. “Small groups, we had about 15 offered this winter. At St. Mary’s, we wouldn’t have had ability to offer 15 individually, but with all these people coming in from the different sites coming together and using a collective brain trust in a way, we do have that ability.”

Success should be celebrated, and Fr. Pruess and the parish are using a 25th anniversary parish wine to mark the occasion.

“I wanted to do something fun and creative,” said Fr. Pruess, “and I know that a lot of people enjoy wine. We have some great wineries in the area, and when I reached out to Zigler Winery, they jumped at the opportunity. We had fun designing our own custom label, and so far, our parishioners have loved it.”

The Holy Family community can raise a glass, and a prayer of thanksgiving, for how God is using a new model of parish structure to find new ways to be present and bring people to Christ.

“We really have a strong faith community here who is able to reach out and do so many things that affect the greater community and serve people of all faiths,” said Raznor. “I think that’s also the message of Catholicism. We are here to serve as Jesus would like us to, as Jesus has taught us to. And we just really go out and carry that message.”