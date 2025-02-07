Immaculate Conception in Sheboygan hosts sensory-friendly Masses for parishioners who may be distracted or overwhelmed by the typical sights, sounds and smells of a typical Mass. (Submitted photo)

“She goes in the church with me, and she goes, ‘Jesus is in there.’”

Lisa and Scott Metz’s 7-year-old granddaughter Anaelis has special needs. But she can still grasp the concept of the True Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist.

Alexandria Sandersen, 12, is described by her dad, Joel, as severely autistic and non-verbal, and he finds it extremely challenging to attend Mass with her in a way that won’t disrupt other parishioners’ experience of God’s presence.

Both Alex and Anaelis are among the one out of every 36 children in America who have been identified with autism spectrum disorder by a healthcare or educational service provider, according to 2023 data from the Centers for Disease Control.

Thanks to a special sensory-friendly Mass held every other month at Immaculate Conception Church, part of the Sheboygan Southside Catholic Parishes, both girls can be present in worshiping God in a way that is more conducive to their sensory issues, and be accepted as a member of the body of Christ that is the Catholic Church.

“These Masses are really the one main time every couple of months that we can get the kids into church, and I know everyone will say, ‘Oh, they’re welcome,’” Joel Sandersen said. “My priest has said to me, quite frankly, quite bluntly, ‘You’re fine. Bring the kids to Mass, but he also understands.’”

The sight of bright light, the sound of powerful worship music, the smell of incense at a high Mass can all bring people into a deeper sense of the Holy Spirit’s presence for a neurotypical person. But for a Mass-goer with sensory-processing issues, these sight, sound and smell elements can easily distract and take away from their own Mass experience and that of others.

“You have some of the neurotypical families with small children who need the cry room,” Sandersen said. “It’s always very hard watching those parents trying to keep their children in line that are neurotypical, while ours are running around and making noises even in the cry room.”

Christine Immel, Co-Director of Christian Formation at Sheboygan Southside Catholic Parishes, took feedback from families and led the effort to implement sensory-friendly Masses once every quarter, starting in late 2023.

“The music was too loud at the regular Mass. At one of the local churches, they hold their ears because it was so loud they just couldn’t handle it, and it was even loud for some adults who didn’t have issues,” Lisa Metz said.

“With the sensory Mass, the music isn’t as loud, and it’s just a calmer (atmosphere).”

Sandersen also notes how the “friendly” part of sensory-friendly Masses encompasses even deeper sensitivity to sensory experience, but also moves to more profound levels of accepting these people of God as they are.

“They try to dim the lights, try to make it more comfortable,” he said. “They let people sit where they want, and if you get the wiggles or the stims, or they need to vocalize, that’s just accepted.”

Sandersen also credits the charism and preaching style of Fr. Paul Fliss, Pastor of Sheboygan South Catholic Parishes, as a major element in making neurodiverse Mass attendees feel that embrace as a child of God.

“Fr. Paul is just subdued by his nature. He’s kind of the perfect priest for that Mass,” Sandersen said. “I don’t feel like he has to change much to preach that Mass. A lot of our other priests, God bless them, they would have to change their preaching style to dial it back. I’ve never got the sense that Fr. Paul’s dialing it back sonically. He’s a very gentle man.”

The Metz’s also have experienced that embrace, that welcome and acceptance of Anaelis just as she is.

“You feel like everybody’s looking at you at the regular Mass. Most of them are OK with everything, but you sometimes feel judgment,” said Scott Metz.

“At that (sensory-friendly) Mass, you know it’s expected,” Lisa Metz added. “There are similar families in the same city, and all the kids have special needs. They love the Mass, but they need to have it in their own way.”

For Scott Metz, the presence of this Mass echoes a deeper calling the Church makes, to welcome all and embrace all in leading them to Christ.

“That’s why this Mass is very important, not just for the (special needs) kids, adults and their families,” said Scott Metz, “but I think for us as a community of faith together to realize who are we excluding, who are we not welcoming into our homes or into our lives.”

“We love that it’s there. I love that they’re making people feel welcome. They’re drawing attention to the reality this is out there,” Sandersen said.

“To have the opportunity to go to a Mass as a family and not feel the pressure of having to keep everyone together, keep it quiet, keep it well behaved is really a blessing,”

The next sensory-friendly Mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 6, at Immaculate Conception Church, 1305 Humboldt Ave., Sheboygan.

Colleen Jurkiewicz contributed to this report.