A “native cheesehead,” as he calls himself, Fr. Tim Fairman, pastor of St. Theresa in Palatine, Illinois, said that he enjoys having that commonality with Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob.

“I am very glad to see the native son return to the homeland,” he said. “He will serve the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and the people of Wisconsin tremendously well, and I look forward to visiting him in his new home from time to time. Chicago’s loss is Milwaukee’s gain.”

Before Archbishop Grob was installed in Milwaukee on Jan. 14, the Dane County native served as an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Chicago for four years.

Many auxiliary bishops there lead a geographic area of the archdiocese, and then-Bishop Grob was assigned to head Vicariate 1, which includes counties close to the Wisconsin border.

Priests and deacons who got to know him in that role describe him as faith-filled, genuine, compassionate and dedicated.

While Fr. Fairman has known Archbishop Grob for about 10 years, the two became friends when Archbishop Grob began as his Bishop Vicar in 2020.

“Bishop Rojas, our previous Vicar Bishop, asked me to be one of his deans about a year before his departure,” Fr. Fairman explained. “Bishop Grob asked me and others to remain as dean when he began his service to our Vicariate in 2020. I continue in that role today.”

Two personal experiences stand out in Fr. Fairman’s mind, demonstrating Archbishop Grob’s dedication and love for the Catholic Faith.

“He has been a guest at the parish several times over the years, but two experiences stand out: when he celebrated Mass and blessed our newly constructed Eucharistic Adoration Chapel, and when he celebrated a Mass to honor Pope Benedict XVI after his passing,” he said. “Both of those events were very significant in the life of our parish, and I was so grateful Bishop Grob could be here with us and lead our prayer, but it has always been a privilege to have him be present at St. Theresa Parish. We have also shared several meals, and I always looked forward to those opportunities when we could sit back and talk in a relaxed, informal setting.”

As Archbishop Grob owns several parrots, Fr. Fairman said he always looked forward to hearing stories of his homelife with the birds and his mother, Bonnie. It confirmed to him that bishops lead ordinary lives, too.

Witnessing Archbishop Grob’s genuine and sincere faith edifies Fr. Fairman.

“You can see it in the way he ministers and lives his life. He is also a man of great compassion, gentleness, and kindness, reflecting his faith in Jesus Christ,” he said. “Bishop Grob is a dedicated and hardworking man who is never too busy to be pastorally present to those he serves. He never complains, has a positive outlook, and is exceptionally kind and compassionate towards everyone he encounters.”

As pastor of the Church of St. Mary, Lake Forest, Fr. Michael Nacius met Archbishop Grob when they were both students at St. Mary of the Lake, Mundelein Seminary.

“He was a first-year theologian in 1988-89, when I was completing my studies as a fourth-year student, being ordained three years before he was ordained a priest in the Archdiocese of Chicago,” Fr. Nacius said. “We would have known each other then, but our friendship would have grown almost 20 years later when we both were serving as deans in different vicariates in the Archdiocese of Chicago.”

In 2020, Fr. Nacius began working with Archbishop Grob and his Vicariate team as one of the seven deans in Vicariate I, serving primarily in Lake County.

“Up close, I have experienced his wonderful humanity, his lived faith, his dedication

to the Church, his concern for lay leaders and clergy, and his commitment to work together with others,” Fr. Nacius said. “Jesus started with 12. (Archbishop Grob) works with dozens of professional ministers, serving in the Church.”

Fr. Nacius explained that Archbishop Grob is also very fond of a special drink. “He loves Roman Catholic Cola; pardon me, RC Cola.”

Rooted in his faith in Jesus Christ, Archbishop Grob is also a realist regarding the myriad issues the Church is facing in 2024. He does his best and does it with energy, confidence, joy and firm resolve.

“With (Archbishop Grob), what you see is what you get,” said Fr. Nacius. “His exuberance, positive disposition, energy, faith, hardworking resolve, kindness, care, prayerfulness and delightful sense of humor come from his family roots in faith.”

As pastor of Santa Maria del Popolo in Mundelein, Fr. Miquel Martinez-Figueroa has served as pastor at one of the parishes of Vicariate 1.

“I have learned so much serving with him, especially to bring faith into daily matters and to think of evangelization at all times,” said Fr. Martinez-Figueroa. “Serving with (Archbishop Grob) has given me joy in my priesthood because of his strong faith and sense of humor. He has made us believe in the goodness of God and people.”

One of Fr. Martinez-Figueroa’s favorite memories is that he never felt as if he was wasting his time at meetings or events with Archbishop Grob.

“There was always goodness and a God-filled atmosphere in his presence. He is so genuine in all he does,” Fr. Martinez-Figueroa explained. “(Archbishop Grob) also has a gift for sharing the Good News with children and adults.”

More than anything, Fr. Martinez-Figueroa said Bishop Grob’s love for God and Sacred Scripture comes through clearly, especially at the celebration of the Eucharist.

“His intimate relationship with Jesus through his word and sacraments is evident. I have noticed that all meetings are God and ecclesial-centered. He has a special love for Our Blessed Mother Mary,” Fr. Martinez-Figueroa said.

As a permanent deacon serving Holy Name Cathedral, Dcn. Dennis Robak has a unique perspective from working with Archbishop Grob. He has frequently served as one of his Masters of Ceremony. The two met at the Office of the Archdiocesan Pastoral Center and various archdiocesan events.

“From the start, it amazed me how quickly he would vest to get out into the worship space to greet people as they entered. I could see the people truly appreciated this warm gesture of his. He was a people’s Bishop,” Dcn. Robak said. “He is not pretentious but very down to earth. What you see is what you get, and the people loved him for it.”