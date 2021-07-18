Father Gene’s Help Center, an organization providing free clothing to people in need in the Milwaukee area, will hold a Clothing Trade-Up on July 24. Shoppers can bring a new pack of underwear (or a $10 donation) in exchange for vintage clothing.

The event addresses a critical need for Father Gene’s Help Center: new underwear for its clients who are often struggling financially. The Center frequently receives donations of vintage clothing, which client shoppers forego as they are most in need of underwear and other essentials.

“The trade-up will allow us to provide our clients with new underwear and, at the same time, offer our donors a chance to take home some great vintage clothing,” said Executive Director Jessica Luebbering.

For more information, go to https://www.fathergeneshelp.org/events.