The following is a sampling of birthday wishes to Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki from Catholics in southeastern Wisconsin and beyond. He will turn 75 years old on March 12.

Thank you for your guidance and leadership in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee!

Amy T., Immaculate Conception, Milwaukee

Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki, Happy 75th birthday on March 12. Enjoy your special day. You have been an outstanding archbishop around the 10-county Archdiocese of Milwaukee since 2010 for us. You had many issues to deal with. I always admired your leadership style. I am going to miss reading all of your “Love One Another” issues. God’s many blessings on your retirement,

Anita W., St. John Paul II, Milwaukee

Wishing you a very happy 75th birthday! Thank you for all you have done and continue to do for the Milwaukee archdiocese. Hope you are planning something special to celebrate your milestone birthday this year!

Robert K., St. Mary’s Visitation, Elm Grove

We pray for you daily and thank God for your service to his people. We are grateful to you for confirming several of our children as well. May God bless you abundantly!

Steve and Moira M., St. Stanislaus, Milwaukee

Thank you for your guidance and leadership. As a former Central Wisconsin resident and now in Southeast Wisconsin, I feel blessed to have seen your faith in action for many years. I have always appreciated how personable you are, as it is welcoming to those around you. Wishing you a peaceful retirement. You will be missed.

Megan J., St. Peter, East Troy

May the blessings of our Lord continue to bless you all the days of your life. Happy birthday.

Julane S., St. Peter, East Troy

Happy birthday, Archbishop Listecki! I want to thank you for creating a holy seminary that gives the Church holy priests, that lead holy parishes, that produce holy parishioners, that make up holy congregations. May God richly bless you.

Debbie S., St. Jerome, Oconomowoc

Best wishes on your 75th birthday! May God continue to bless you. I praise God for the work you do in our archdiocese! May your 75th year be your best yet!

Terry S., St. Joseph, Big Bend

Do you remember your happy days in Sulphur, Oklahoma? I think about you all the time, pray for you all the time and hope you are having a happy life. All of those little kids who used to run around when you were here have all grown up, and many have moved away. Please know that we have never forgotten you. Happy birthday from Sulphur, Oklahoma!

Kathleen S., St. Francis Xavier, Sulphur, Oklahoma

Blessings and happy 75th birthday, Archbishop Listecki. Thank you for your dedicated service to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. It was a pleasure meeting you at SJN Festival a few years ago when you were there, and as a brother Knight, we also share that bond. May God continue to watch over you, guide you and bring you peace.

Shawn H., St. John Neumann, Waukesha

Congratulations on your birthday. Your mom and Aunt Joanne were very good friends with my Aunt Mae Bedalov and sisters Millie and Violet, along with my father Anthony. You said Aunt Mae’s funeral Mass in 1996. My family and I attended your ordination. May you continue to be blessed with good health and faith for many years.

Anthony B., St. Mary of the Lake, New Buffalo, Michigan

We have been blessed to have you as our bishop! We thank God for your leadership every single day. You will certainly be missed in retirement, but you have earned it. Many blessings to you on your 75th birthday!

Kathie and Tom M., St. Francis de Sales, Lake Geneva

Happy birthday to Archbishop Jerome Listecki! May God bless you today and every day. It has been a blessing to know you and travel on several pilgrimages with you.

Terri H., Immaculate Heart of Mary, Hebron, Kentucky

I have enjoyed worshiping with you over the handful of times I have had the privilege to do so. Thank you for your leadership during a very tumultuous time in this history of our archdiocese. May God bless you during your retirement years.

Patrick G., Mother of Perpetual Help, West Allis

Happy birthday, Archbishop Listecki! I’ve been fortunate enough to see you speak at Men of Christ, Ballpark Day of Faith, and during my time as a family service advisor with Catholic Cemeteries, which concluded recently. I thank you for the manner in which you serve your flock. You never yield to the whims of the day socially, but yet somehow you don’t perch from an ivory tower. Like your predecessor, you are out in the world, among the people. You aren’t afraid to condemn bad actions or bad public policy, but never condemn individuals. I appreciate how you have taken a stand in the public square for the issues that matter most to Catholics. I appreciate that you are so approachable. Selfishly, I hope you remain our bishop for many more years but realize that the search has begun for your replacement, and you naturally would want to pass the mantle. I tell you, being a practicing Catholic in today’s modern society is hard sometimes. Many times, we feel on the defensive, or feel really like we are swimming upstream or marginalized. Thanks for emboldening us and speaking the truth with love. I hope you can get some well-deserved rest on your birthday (maybe that whole week). Please pray for our youth. We are sending them out in a culture very different from the culture this 61-year-old came of age in. God bless you, Archbishop Listecki, and happy birthday!

Brian P., Christ King, Wauwatosa

Praying for many blessings for your milestone birthday!

Margaret D., St. Francis de Sales, Lake Geneva

Happy birthday, Archbishop Listecki! May God bless you with peace and joy as you celebrate your 75th birthday. Enjoy your special day!

Rebecca P., St. Mary, Menomonee Falls

Happy birthday! Feliz natalis! Thank you for all you have done and blessings! Love when you come to the “Women of Christ” conferences.

Carmen L., St. Mary, Menomonee Falls

Happy birthday! Thank you for being a great bishop!

Andy R., St. Jerome, Oconomowoc

God bless you on your birthday and always.

Kristie W., Christ King, Wauwatosa

Happy birthday, Archbishop Listecki. Thank you for guiding and leading us in the diocese. May God bless you abundantly in your retirement and where the Lord continues to take you. Sending our prayers.

Julie and Richard P., Holy Family, Fond du Lac

May my brother Knight of Columbus continue to receive all the many blessings, mercies and love of God. May you continue to have health, happiness and joy each day of your life. Don’t forget to enjoy a great slice of cake to enjoy and celebrate your special day.

Brian N., Our Lady of Lourdes, Greenfield

I hope you have a great birthday. And I will keep you in my prayers. And I hope you have a great birthday and have a fantastic birthday. And please pray for all Kenosha churches.

Donovan S., St. Peter, Kenosha

One of my most treasured memories was when I approached you after a seminary dinner. My sister-in-law, who is a staunch supporter of the seminary and the Church, had been recently diagnosed with leukemia and was about to undergo the process for a bone marrow transplant. I had her on the phone and had hoped for you to say hello to her. You did so much more. You spoke, encouraged, loved and prayed with her amid the post-dinner celebrations. Today, she is healed and enjoying her life as a servant of God. Thank you again for giving her that additional support to make it through surgery and chemotherapy.

Monica C., St. Eugene, Fox Point

Your Excellency, best wishes on your 75th birthday, and most important, thank you for your leadership. It’s amazing what has happened since you guided the archdiocese through the scandal, bankruptcy and the rebuilding of confidence among the faithful. I’m not sure the seminary would be where it is without that steadfast leadership — what a turnaround in such a short time. Your visits to the parishes and to the schools are remembered well by our five children. Personally, I thank you for being such a friend of Men of Christ. We build our conference around your schedule, and sure enough, every year you gift the men with Holy Mass and a message so needed by today’s men of all ages. Know of our family’s prayers for your retirement (though I don’t see you pulling your foot off the gas), and thank you for being such a strong priestly role model that our own son Xavier admires as he contemplates a vocation to the priesthood.

Jim and Helen M., St. Francis Borgia, Cedarburg

Thank you, Archbishop Listecki, for your loyalty and dedication to Milwaukee’s archdiocese and so much more. I was sad when you mentioned at last year’s Polish Fest that you were retiring. Wish you didn’t have to. Thank you also for taking the time to take a photo with me at Polish Fest. It’s one of my few “cherished” photos. May your new journey keep you safe and healthy, and may the many memories stay in your heart. God bless, and enjoy your retirement. Happy and blessed 75th birthday.

Maria Z., St. Bernadette, Milwaukee, and Christ King, Wauwatosa

Prayers and best wishes on your 75th birthday. We will never forget our wonderful trip to Italy with you and were so blessed to be in your first parish. Happy birthday!

Janet and Tim M., St. Margaret Mary, Chicago

Thank you so much for your leadership during COVID and fighting to keep churches open! That was admirable. It was awesome bumping into you in the St. Louis airport last year. Thank you for being our leader.

Scott C., St. Dominic, Brookfield

Happy birthday, dear shepherd! I just want to thank you for your service to us all. You have been an inspiration and gift from God. I do not think you know how much you mean to us. You have been a great role model, teacher and healer. I will never forget your kindness, including blessing members of my family (especially my mom), helping direct me regarding questions, and praying for so many intentions, including for my father. It has meant the world to me, and this sheep definitely recognizes Jesus in our earthly shepherd. Thank you and God bless! A faithful sheep.

Jean G., Divine Mercy, South Milwaukee

Wishing you a blessed life in retirement. Thank you for all you have done for the Milwaukee archdiocese all these years. God bless you, Father.

Jason D., St. Francis Borgia, Cedarburg

It isn’t often that a bishop has a sense of humor, a military background honed in service, a law degree (necessary today because of the attacks on the Catholic Church) and a people-friendly manner with all parishioners. Fortunately, Bishop Listecki, you were assigned to Milwaukee, and you brought these attributes with you. Thank you.

Phil B., St. Francis Borgia, Cedarburg

Some time ago, you were at our parish. My husband wanted to know about kissing the archbishop’s ring. So, I explained what I knew to him. When he saw you in the narthex, he asked to kiss your ring. For that, you told everyone that he kissed your ring, and you gave him 300 days indulgence. He tells everyone that story. Thank you for your years of service to our archdiocese. God bless you in your future.

Joseph and Mary G., Holy Name of Jesus, Sheboygan

I am a former member of St. John’s. I live in Tustin, California. I was at St. John’s at the times I spoke with you. I still have the rosary you gave to my RCIA class in 2011. I wish you all the best on your birthday. Thank you for your service.

Michael C., St. John Henry Newman, Irvine, California

Thank you for the best thing in my life. In 1966, you introduced me to the love of my life, who would become my wife of 48 years (plus for you being my friend throughout high school and college). I hope to spend more time with you in retirement.

Greg S., St. Andrew, Downers Grove, Illinois

I was blessed to go on the pilgrimage you headed to Rome a few years ago and was impressed by your kindness, clarity of vision and enthusiasm. Also, the free dinner at your favorite (or one of them) Italian restaurant was most pleasant. I have been a regular contributor to Saint Francis de Sales Seminary since that trip, in large part because of you and the young men in formation that I met. I pray that whoever is appointed to take your place will come with as large a heart and faithful soul as you have. Thank you so much.

Christine P., St. Mary, Menomonee Falls

Dear Archbishop Listecki, Thank you so much for your care and leadership for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. In a particular way, I want to thank you for your focus on evangelization. Though I was raised in a wonderful Catholic home and given a solid Catholic education in California, Brew City Catholic caught my eye, and I moved across the country to minister at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Through Brew City, I made lifelong friends here and decided I wanted to settle in Milwaukee. My husband, too, found community as a young, lonely engineer who had just moved to Waukesha, and was greatly impacted by joining Brew City’s Base Camp in 2021. Thanks to Brew City, we met, got married and have chosen to raise a family here in the archdiocese. My own faith has grown and taken on a life of its own because of your desire to share the Gospel. May God bless you!

Sophie N., St. Joseph, Waukesha

Archbishop Listecki, I have wonderful memories of the pilgrimage “In the Footsteps of St. Paul,” especially the Mass you celebrated under the trees on the grounds of the old synagogue in Corinth. It was a very special trip, which I will never forget!

Mary Ann B., St. Eugene, Fox Point

We want to show our gratitude to you by sharing our story. We are owners of the El Rey in Milwaukee. We had just opened our fourth store on 52nd and Oklahoma Avenue when some vandals started a fire in front of [the] store, which then spread to the inside. We were disheartened and terribly upset, and we felt so unwelcomed. That night when we got home, on our answering machine we had a heartfelt message from you, Archbishop Listecki, offering us comfort for our situation and just a wonderful message that helped Ernesto and I through this situation. The most amazing thing about this call — you had just become the Archbishop of Milwaukee and you called on our HOME phone number! We felt so special that you would think of us, and we have never erased the message these many years later! Thank you, Archbishop Listecki, for your kind words. We will never forget!

Ernesto and Olivia V., St. Joseph, Waukesha and St. Charles, Hartland

Archbishop Listecki (or Fr. Jerry, as we will always refer to you), you have had a huge impact on our family while at Ft. Sheridan, Illinois. Because of you, my husband became Catholic and each of my three children became altar servers. You became such a good friend of our family. My kids still remind me of the time “Fr. Jerry” came over for dinner, and my husband (at the opposite end of the dining table) asked for a roll, and I tossed it to him, passing right in front of you. My kid’s eyes got real big, wondering why I would do such a thing in front of a priest. But you just smiled and said something like, “That’s a lot faster than passing the basket!” Your prayers for my husband and I were heard and answered, and we are now enjoying retirement together, when at one time it was headed in a totally opposite direction. You will always be a topic of conversation with our family, and I want you to know how dear you are to our hearts. We wish you all the best and thank you for your service!

Cheryl H., St. Francis, Carlton, Minnesota

Happy birthday, Archbishop Listecki! I hope your day is filled with joy, friendship and many blessings. Thank you for your compassion and leadership.

Laura S., St. Vincent Pallotti, Milwaukee

About 14 years ago, we attended a Mass at St. Richard Parish in Racine. They had just done a renovation and had asked you to celebrate a Mass in the new church. My 5-year-old son, Matthew, had his arm in a cast from when he broke it a couple weeks before. He asked us if you would sign the cast, so we asked you, and you did sign it! On our way out to the car after the luncheon, Matthew said, “Mom, that was so cool that I got the pope to sign my cast!” About a year later, I saw you at another event and I told you that my son thought the pope signed his cast. You laughed and said, “Oh, I guess I got a promotion!”

Ann W., St. Sebastian, Sturtevant and St. Lucy, Racine

On this special day, we celebrate how blessed the world became when God gave us you. We experienced our first Eucharistic Adoration under your watchful eye, and it was a most meaningful experience for us. Your work as a shepherd has been very meaningful for us and for our family. Have a very happy birthday!

Michael and Janet K., St. Veronica, Milwaukee

Happiness to you in your retirement, Archbishop Listecki. May God bless you — you did a good job!

Jim B., Lumen Christi, Mequon

Wishing you a happy and blessed birthday, Archbishop Listecki! I so appreciate your wise, practical and insightful “Love One Another” reflections. You are willing to call them as you see them, and it is refreshing how logical and commonsensical your messages are! Thank you, Archbishop Listecki — the Church would benefit from more people like you!

Heidi M., Queen of Apostles, Pewaukee

Thank you for your care and coverage of our Church. God bless you!

Sue H., St. Dominic, Brookfield

Regional Masses of Thanksgiving

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee will celebrate six Masses of Thanksgiving for Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki at locations spread throughout the 10-county area.

Here are the dates, times and locations:

Tuesday, April 9: St. Robert Parish, Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 2: Lumen Christi, Mequon, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, May 13: St. Katharine Drexel, Beaver Dam, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 23: St. Anthony on the Lake, Pewaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 30: St. Rita, West Allis, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 9: Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee, 11 a.m.

A reception will follow each of the above.