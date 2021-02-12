President Michael R. Lovell emphasized bold plans to grow, diversify and innovate the university’s College of Nursing in his seventh annual Presidential Address, his first-ever virtual address. To drive these plans, he said, the university needs support from some of its most accomplished and dedicated alumni, parents and friends. One alumni couple has “answered the call,” Lovell announced, stepping forward to give a $31 million gift that will fuel the College of Nursing’s strategic initiatives, including enrollment growth.

Darren and Terry Jackson said they were inspired by university leadership’s plans to significantly grow the number of Marquette rurses around the world as well as by the many alumni courageously leading on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“This significant gift will dramatically impact Marquette University’s future,” President Lovell said.

When announcing the gift from the university’s 707 Innovation Hub, President Lovell said that he was “incredibly humbled” by Darren Jackson’s two-word response when he asked the couple what inspired their transformational gift.

“We believe,” Jackson said.

In a video message shared during the address, Jackson went on to say, “We believe in the mission of Marquette. That mission of Marquette has touched all of us. That is what we are investing in. We are investing in leadership.”

The College of Nursing’s leadership team, working alongside the Jacksons, has cast a vision to prepare 5,000 nurses over the next decade and beyond. Of the 5,000 nurses, the college aspires to educate 1,000 diverse Marquette Nurses, grow Ph.D.-prepared faculty and is endeavoring to lead in emerging areas, including telehealth education. Recognizing the rapidly changing health care environment, the plans will meet a pressing need to develop future nurse leaders.

“This generous gift comes at a really critical time as we persist through the pandemic and work to address racial injustices so that we can decrease health disparities,” said Dr. Janet Krejci, dean of the College of Nursing. “We see significant opportunity to increase the enrollment, retention and graduation rates for our underrepresented students and deepen all of our students’ understanding and competencies of how to support and engage patients from a range of different backgrounds. Darren and Terry have not only given of their treasure, they’ve given of their time working beside us to map out this vision.”

Answering the call

Terry Jackson, a 1987 College of Nursing graduate who leads the College of Nursing’s campaign committee, shared her own inspiration. She described how the Marquette Nurse embodies the Jesuit principle of cura personalis – care for the whole person – demonstrates courageous leadership and goes far beyond a job to answer a calling.

“Our country has been through a real challenge over the past year,” she said. “Not only with the COVID crisis, but in the economic crisis and in the cries for social justice. Our goal is to help Marquette answer the call.”

Grounded in the College of Nursing’s new strategic plan, the gift launches a strategic initiatives fund that will invest in emerging health care innovation. To further support all students, the college will provide enhanced wrap-around academic advising support and form a new teaching academy to counter faculty shortages. The academy will be led by the college’s nationally recognized scientific experts.

Growing scholarships, reducing health disparities

The Jacksons’ gift will expand scholarship opportunities for students, with a focus on advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. Beginning in fall, scholarships will be designated for underrepresented students who are accepted into the College of Nursing, with additional scholarships added each year. After the initial ramp-up phase, up to 80 scholarships per year will be awarded to Marquette nursing students from underrepresented backgrounds.

“The College of Nursing has been a shining example of academic excellence, and this transformational gift will develop countless strong Marquette Nurses who advocate for the most vulnerable patients,” President Lovell said. “We are so grateful to Darren and Terry Jackson for their leadership and vision.”

Darren Jackson, who graduated in 1986 from the College of Business Administration, served as chair of the Board of Trustees from 2009 to 2012. Both Darren and Terry co-chair the President’s Advisory Council. Marquette is preparing to publicly launch its comprehensive fundraising campaign this April.



Health care leaders across the country have shined a spotlight on the need for nurses to mirror the patient population to strive for health equity. Marquette’s College of Nursing has expert researchers engaged with the community to impact health in several populations, including adults with chronic illnesses as well as faculty investigating racial disparities in maternal-child health.

In his video remarks, Darren Jackson highlighted how “Marquette has a heritage of being first.” Marquette was the first university in the world to admit women in a Catholic university and among the first to develop an Educational Opportunity Program to enhance access and support. “When you think about nursing, there is this great societal need, and we will be first again,” he said.



“Darren and Terry’s leadership gift has made an immediate impact and will leave a profound legacy – one that will advance even more Marquette Nurses to be at the forefront for some of society’s great health care challenges and solutions,” said Vice President for Advancement Tim McMahon. “Their gift is inspiring for many reasons, but perhaps none more than the life-changing opportunities they will create for future Marquette students who will pay it forward for generations.”