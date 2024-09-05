The Archdiocese of Milwaukee will have 11 men ordained to the permanent diaconate at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Monica, Whitefish Bay. Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki will be the presider. The following is a brief look at those 11 men.

Eloy Contreras

Spouse: Martha Martinez Contreras

City: Racine

Children: Miguel, Ivette and Dulce

Parishes: St. Richard, St. Edward, St. Patrick

What led you to the diaconate? When I was a teenager, Fr. Roberto McGlinn suggested I consider the diaconate, sparking a deep sense of calling within me. Years of ministry and the encouragement from my wife and family led me to seriously discern and pursue this vocation.

Areas of diaconal ministry: Prison ministry, RCIA formation and assisting at the local meal program

Places where diaconal services will be performed: The Catholic community of eight parishes in Racine

Occupation: Lead public safety officer at Siani Hospital

Date and place of first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 7, 4 p.m., St. Richard

Pedro E. Delgado Pecina

Spouse: Gabriela Mizcles Lopez

City: Brookfield

Children: Pedro, Gabriel, Leonel

Parish: Our Lady Queen of Peace, Milwaukee

What led you to the diaconate? Through my father’s example and the joy in the presence of God experienced by serving the most needed, I felt our Lord’s calling to let him transform me into his loving servant through his people. I have let him put his people and our Holy Mother Church in my heart.

Areas of diaconal ministry: Presence and communion to the sick and homebound, ministering to the youth of our community

Places where diaconal services will be performed: Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital

Occupation: Financial systems manager

Date and place of first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace

Alvin Dompke

Spouse: Gail Berna-Dompke

City: Milwaukee

Children: Bella, Lilli, Jerry

Parish: Mother of Good Counsel

What led you to the diaconate? Serving God and others gives me great joy. I saw how I can lead others to Christ.

Areas of diaconal ministry: Homebound ministry and St. Vincent de Paul

Places where diaconal services will be performed: Mother of Good Counsel

Occupation: Executive secretary, St. Margaret Mary Parish, Milwaukee

Date and place of first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 8, 11 a.m., Mother of Good Counsel (bilingual)

Pete Giersch

Spouse: Sharon

City: Mukwonago

Children: Joshua, Matthew, Nicholas

Parishes: Southern Moraine parishes (St. James, Mukwonago; St. Peter the Apostle, East Troy; St. Theresa, Eagle)

What led you to the diaconate? I believe the Holy Spirit used the voices of others to prompt me to discern for the diaconate. After many years of people suggesting that I consider the diaconate, he finally got through to me.

Areas of diaconal ministry: Care to caregivers, ministry to the homebound and infirm, Catholic formation

Places where diaconal services will be performed: Within the three-parish community and in the greater surrounding communities, and anywhere else God decides to use me

Occupation: Industrial inside sales representative

Date and place of first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 7, St. James

Aaron Jeske

Spouse: Brittany

City: Oak Creek

Children: Matthias, Gemma, Esther and Thaddeus

Parish: St. Matthew

What led you to the diaconate? I wanted to share the Gospel with our community, and serve our parish in a deeper way.

Areas of diaconal ministry: Preaching, formation

Places where diaconal services will be performed: St. Matthew

Occupation: Software engineer

Date and place of first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 15, St. Matthew

Kevin Kalnins

Spouse: Vicki

City: Menomonee Falls

Children: Jared, Christian and Cassandra

Parishes: St. Mary and St. Anthony

What led you to the diaconate? I felt a call to move beyond the comfort of my spiritual routine and offer myself more fully to our Lord and his Church.

Areas of diaconal ministry: Visiting hospital patients and assisted living facility residents, as well as making myself available to the parishes and community in Menomonee Falls

Places where diaconal services will be performed: Menomonee Falls

Occupation: Chief financial officer

Date and place of first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 7, 4:30 p.m., St. Anthony

John Murray

Spouse: Missy

City: Pewaukee

Children: Megan, Sam, Gabe Hall

Parish: St. Anthony

What led you to the diaconate? A desire to serve God and share his love with others.

Areas of diaconal ministry: Divorced and separated Catholics, liturgy, wedding preparation

Places where diaconal services will be performed: St. Anthony

Occupation: Attorney

Tien Pham

Spouse: Duyen Tran

City: Franklin

Children: Ethan and Phuong Vy

Parish: St. Martin of Tours

What led you to the diaconate? My love in service to others led me to the diaconate.

Areas of diaconal ministry: Youth faith formation

Places where diaconal services will be performed: St. Martin of Tours

Occupation: Engineer

Date and place of first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 8, 12:30 p.m., (Vietnamese); Sept. 15, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. (English), St. Martin of Tours

Martin S. Ryan

Spouse: Diane

City: Fond du Lac

Children: Martin, Matthew

Parish: Holy Family, Fond du Lac

What led you to the diaconate? In the process of rediscovering the beauty of my Catholic faith and coming closer to Christ, after being away for a time, I felt a strong call to serve. I was familiar with the diaconate because my father was a deacon. I knew the tremendous impact a deacon has in a parish and felt this was where the Spirit was calling me.

Areas of diaconal ministry: Liturgy of the Word and service

Places where diaconal services will be performed: Fond du Lac

Occupation: Health care executive — prosthetist

Date and place of first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Oct. 6, 10 a.m., Holy Family

John E. Schraufnagel

Spouse: Kimberly

City: Waukesha

Children: Kassia

Parish: St. William, Catholic Community of Waukesha

What led you to the diaconate? The Lord revealed in me a love for ministry that I didn’t know existed. Then he asked me to follow him.

Areas of diaconal ministry: Homebound ministry, faith formation, respect life, grief/divorce ministry

Places where diaconal services will be performed: St. William, St. Mary, St. Joseph, St. John Neumann (Catholic Community of Waukesha)

Occupation: Insurance underwriting consultant

Date and place of first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 15, St. William

Jamie Zdroik

Spouse: Erica

City: Brookfield

Children: Dorothy, Freya

Parish: St. John Vianney

What led you to the diaconate? Each of us has a unique skill that God has blessed us with. I felt that God was calling me to share mine in this way of service to others.

Areas of diaconal ministry: Outreach to our school, twinning parish of Prince of Peace

Places where diaconal services will be performed: St. John Vianney

Occupation: Chief operating officer, information technology

Date and place of first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 7, 4:30 p.m., St. John Vianney