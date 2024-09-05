The Archdiocese of Milwaukee will have 11 men ordained to the permanent diaconate at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Monica, Whitefish Bay. Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki will be the presider. The following is a brief look at those 11 men.
Eloy Contreras
Spouse: Martha Martinez Contreras
City: Racine
Children: Miguel, Ivette and Dulce
Parishes: St. Richard, St. Edward, St. Patrick
What led you to the diaconate? When I was a teenager, Fr. Roberto McGlinn suggested I consider the diaconate, sparking a deep sense of calling within me. Years of ministry and the encouragement from my wife and family led me to seriously discern and pursue this vocation.
Areas of diaconal ministry: Prison ministry, RCIA formation and assisting at the local meal program
Places where diaconal services will be performed: The Catholic community of eight parishes in Racine
Occupation: Lead public safety officer at Siani Hospital
Date and place of first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 7, 4 p.m., St. Richard
Pedro E. Delgado Pecina
Spouse: Gabriela Mizcles Lopez
City: Brookfield
Children: Pedro, Gabriel, Leonel
Parish: Our Lady Queen of Peace, Milwaukee
What led you to the diaconate? Through my father’s example and the joy in the presence of God experienced by serving the most needed, I felt our Lord’s calling to let him transform me into his loving servant through his people. I have let him put his people and our Holy Mother Church in my heart.
Areas of diaconal ministry: Presence and communion to the sick and homebound, ministering to the youth of our community
Places where diaconal services will be performed: Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital
Occupation: Financial systems manager
Date and place of first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace
Alvin Dompke
Spouse: Gail Berna-Dompke
City: Milwaukee
Children: Bella, Lilli, Jerry
Parish: Mother of Good Counsel
What led you to the diaconate? Serving God and others gives me great joy. I saw how I can lead others to Christ.
Areas of diaconal ministry: Homebound ministry and St. Vincent de Paul
Places where diaconal services will be performed: Mother of Good Counsel
Occupation: Executive secretary, St. Margaret Mary Parish, Milwaukee
Date and place of first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 8, 11 a.m., Mother of Good Counsel (bilingual)
Pete Giersch
Spouse: Sharon
City: Mukwonago
Children: Joshua, Matthew, Nicholas
Parishes: Southern Moraine parishes (St. James, Mukwonago; St. Peter the Apostle, East Troy; St. Theresa, Eagle)
What led you to the diaconate? I believe the Holy Spirit used the voices of others to prompt me to discern for the diaconate. After many years of people suggesting that I consider the diaconate, he finally got through to me.
Areas of diaconal ministry: Care to caregivers, ministry to the homebound and infirm, Catholic formation
Places where diaconal services will be performed: Within the three-parish community and in the greater surrounding communities, and anywhere else God decides to use me
Occupation: Industrial inside sales representative
Date and place of first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 7, St. James
Aaron Jeske
Spouse: Brittany
City: Oak Creek
Children: Matthias, Gemma, Esther and Thaddeus
Parish: St. Matthew
What led you to the diaconate? I wanted to share the Gospel with our community, and serve our parish in a deeper way.
Areas of diaconal ministry: Preaching, formation
Places where diaconal services will be performed: St. Matthew
Occupation: Software engineer
Date and place of first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 15, St. Matthew
Kevin Kalnins
Spouse: Vicki
City: Menomonee Falls
Children: Jared, Christian and Cassandra
Parishes: St. Mary and St. Anthony
What led you to the diaconate? I felt a call to move beyond the comfort of my spiritual routine and offer myself more fully to our Lord and his Church.
Areas of diaconal ministry: Visiting hospital patients and assisted living facility residents, as well as making myself available to the parishes and community in Menomonee Falls
Places where diaconal services will be performed: Menomonee Falls
Occupation: Chief financial officer
Date and place of first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 7, 4:30 p.m., St. Anthony
John Murray
Spouse: Missy
City: Pewaukee
Children: Megan, Sam, Gabe Hall
Parish: St. Anthony
What led you to the diaconate? A desire to serve God and share his love with others.
Areas of diaconal ministry: Divorced and separated Catholics, liturgy, wedding preparation
Places where diaconal services will be performed: St. Anthony
Occupation: Attorney
Tien Pham
Spouse: Duyen Tran
City: Franklin
Children: Ethan and Phuong Vy
Parish: St. Martin of Tours
What led you to the diaconate? My love in service to others led me to the diaconate.
Areas of diaconal ministry: Youth faith formation
Places where diaconal services will be performed: St. Martin of Tours
Occupation: Engineer
Date and place of first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 8, 12:30 p.m., (Vietnamese); Sept. 15, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. (English), St. Martin of Tours
Martin S. Ryan
Spouse: Diane
City: Fond du Lac
Children: Martin, Matthew
Parish: Holy Family, Fond du Lac
What led you to the diaconate? In the process of rediscovering the beauty of my Catholic faith and coming closer to Christ, after being away for a time, I felt a strong call to serve. I was familiar with the diaconate because my father was a deacon. I knew the tremendous impact a deacon has in a parish and felt this was where the Spirit was calling me.
Areas of diaconal ministry: Liturgy of the Word and service
Places where diaconal services will be performed: Fond du Lac
Occupation: Health care executive — prosthetist
Date and place of first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Oct. 6, 10 a.m., Holy Family
John E. Schraufnagel
Spouse: Kimberly
City: Waukesha
Children: Kassia
Parish: St. William, Catholic Community of Waukesha
What led you to the diaconate? The Lord revealed in me a love for ministry that I didn’t know existed. Then he asked me to follow him.
Areas of diaconal ministry: Homebound ministry, faith formation, respect life, grief/divorce ministry
Places where diaconal services will be performed: St. William, St. Mary, St. Joseph, St. John Neumann (Catholic Community of Waukesha)
Occupation: Insurance underwriting consultant
Date and place of first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 15, St. William
Jamie Zdroik
Spouse: Erica
City: Brookfield
Children: Dorothy, Freya
Parish: St. John Vianney
What led you to the diaconate? Each of us has a unique skill that God has blessed us with. I felt that God was calling me to share mine in this way of service to others.
Areas of diaconal ministry: Outreach to our school, twinning parish of Prince of Peace
Places where diaconal services will be performed: St. John Vianney
Occupation: Chief operating officer, information technology
Date and place of first Mass assisting as an ordained deacon: Sept. 7, 4:30 p.m., St. John Vianney