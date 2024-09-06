The Holy Hill Arts and Crafts Fair will mark its 50th anniversary when the gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, welcoming thousands of visitors to the beautiful and historic grounds of the Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians, better known as Holy Hill. Fairgoers can enjoy the spectacular view of the Basilica as a backdrop as they stroll winding paths through the wooded landscape, where 210 juried exhibitors will display their wares.

“It’s a great way to spend a fall Saturday and support Holy Hill at the same time,” said Fr. Mark DeVelis, O.C.D., Rector and Prior at Holy Hill. Fr. DeVelis blesses the opening of the fair, and pitches in where needed when not greeting guests. “The fair is an important fundraiser for Holy Hill. We’re so thankful for all the visitors who come out, as well as the hundreds of volunteers who make this event possible.”

Among the biggest arts and craft fairs in the Midwest, the Holy Hill event features carefully curated vendors, including several new artisans this year. Exhibitors will offer a wide range of items: pottery, paintings, yard art, jewelry, stained glass, ornaments, dolls, woodcarvings and much more.

The fair also features food, live entertainment, door prizes and a silent auction. This year, visitors can purchase commemorative plastic beer steins, tote bags and decals marking the 50th anniversary.

The fair wouldn’t be possible without the work of many volunteers. Two of the first and most active fair volunteers, Tom and Barbara Weiher, were also the catalysts for the very first event.

“It started as a brainstorm around our kitchen table,” said Tom Weiher. “We wanted to create an event that would raise funds for Holy Hill while at the same time bring the entire Holy Hill community together — the Carmelites, parish members, neighbors and friends.”

The event remains a community effort today. The annual event relies on nearly 400 volunteers — most from the St. Mary of the Hill Parish — who create a seamless experience for fairgoers. Discalced Carmelite friars walk the grounds and greet guests, and employees pitch in where needed.

Admission is $6 at the gate, with free admission for children age 12 years and younger. A free shuttle bus service to and from parking will be available throughout the day. The fair goes on, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.holyhillartsandcraftsfair.com.