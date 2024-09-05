Seven missionaries will be on southeast Wisconsin college campuses this school year as part of the Brew City Missionary Project.
“The missionary project exists for college students and for young adults to know their identity in Jesus Christ, find a home in the Catholic Church and live a joyful life,” said Anna Kozlowski, the Campus and Young Adult Coordinator for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee Office of Evangelization and Catechesis. “A lot of that is through the witness and the invitation the missionaries provide to the students or young adults.”
According to Kozlowski, the invitation from missionaries can take many forms, including outreach and Bible studies, along with mentorship and discipleship.
Missionaries come through a variety of sources, including recruitment by Kozlowski or other members of the Missionary Project and through one of three annual application windows, the first of which for the 2025-26 school year opens in September.
“It is beautiful to see what the Lord is doing here through the local Church,” Kozlowski said.
Get to know the 2024-25 Brew City Missionaries:
Emily Czaplewski
Campus: Carroll University/Waukesha
School attended: Cardinal Stritch University
Hometown: West Allis
Favorite saints: St. Therese of Lisieux, St. Joseph
Favorite local food spot: Mama D’s in Waukesha
What is one hobby/talent/skill you want to grow/develop this year? I’d like to rediscover my love for writing this year and finish the travel blog I started when I lived in Ireland.
What was your favorite formation session from June training? Learning about leadership and life from Lydia LoCoco.
What is your favorite way to pray? I’ve been loving praying with the Liturgy of the Hours this past year. Highly recommend steeping yourself in the psalms.
Kaylie Dawley
Campus: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and young adult
School attended: Colorado Christian University
Hometown: Burlington
Favorite saint: St. Gertrude the Great
Favorite local food spot: I’m open to suggestions.
What is one hobby/talent/skill you want to grow/develop this year? Learn how to do a backflip.
What was your favorite formation session from June training? Being in Ireland.
What is your favorite way to pray? I love imaginative prayer: giving God space to speak to me through images and scenes as I contemplate Scripture and Jesus’ life, and prompts from spiritual writings.
Robbie Grill
Campus: University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
School attended: Carroll University
Hometown: St. John, Indiana
Favorite saint: Mary
Favorite local food spot: Mainstream in Waukesha
What is one hobby/talent/skill you want to grow/develop this year? Weightlifting.
What was your favorite formation session from June training? The retreat we had in the middle of our training.
What is your favorite way to pray? Being silent while facing Jesus in the Eucharist.
Noelle Javurek
Campus: University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
School attended: Loras College in Iowa
Hometown: Rockford, Illinois
Favorite saint: St. Martha
Favorite local food spot: Brainfreeze
What is one hobby/talent/skill you want to grow/develop this year? Baking
What was your favorite formation session from June training? Life of the Church by Dr. Michael Brummond.
What is your favorite way to pray? Praise and worship songs.
Nicolas Leighty
Campus: University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Schools attended: University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison College
Hometown: Cottage Grove
Favorite saint: St. Michael the Archangel
Favorite local food spot: Cozumel Mexican Restaurant, Whitewater
What was your favorite formation session from June training? Lydia LoCoco
What is your favorite way to pray? In the presence of the exposed Blessed Sacrament.
Christina Van Hecke
Campus: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
School attended: Sacred Art School, Florence, Italy
Hometown: Hartland
Favorite saints: St. Joseph, St. Jude
Favorite local food spot: Crave Cafe
What is one hobby/talent/skill you want to grow/develop this year? I want to get better at volleyball and asking interesting questions.
What was your favorite formation session from June training? Liturgy with Dr. Brummond, Scripture with Doug Ulaszek and everything Bill Donaghy said.
What is your favorite way to pray? I like to pray anywhere outside in nature, especially while looking at the stars.
Michael Wiebersch
Campus: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
School attended: Thomas Aquinas College, California
Hometown: Delafield
Favorite saint: St. John the Beloved
Favorite local food spot: Crave Cafe
What is one hobby/talent/skill you want to grow/develop this year? I want to pick up instruments I have played in the past: piano, guitar and violin.
What was your favorite formation session from June training? Either discipleship or the formation on the liturgy with Dr. Brummond.
What is your favorite way to pray? Praying through singing and also praying in silent adoration.