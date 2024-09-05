Seven missionaries will be on southeast Wisconsin college campuses this school year as part of the Brew City Missionary Project.

“The missionary project exists for college students and for young adults to know their identity in Jesus Christ, find a home in the Catholic Church and live a joyful life,” said Anna Kozlowski, the Campus and Young Adult Coordinator for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee Office of Evangelization and Catechesis. “A lot of that is through the witness and the invitation the missionaries provide to the students or young adults.”

According to Kozlowski, the invitation from missionaries can take many forms, including outreach and Bible studies, along with mentorship and discipleship.

Missionaries come through a variety of sources, including recruitment by Kozlowski or other members of the Missionary Project and through one of three annual application windows, the first of which for the 2025-26 school year opens in September.

“It is beautiful to see what the Lord is doing here through the local Church,” Kozlowski said.

Get to know the 2024-25 Brew City Missionaries:

Emily Czaplewski

Campus: Carroll University/Waukesha

School attended: Cardinal Stritch University

Hometown: West Allis

Favorite saints: St. Therese of Lisieux, St. Joseph

Favorite local food spot: Mama D’s in Waukesha

What is one hobby/talent/skill you want to grow/develop this year? I’d like to rediscover my love for writing this year and finish the travel blog I started when I lived in Ireland.

What was your favorite formation session from June training? Learning about leadership and life from Lydia LoCoco.

What is your favorite way to pray? I’ve been loving praying with the Liturgy of the Hours this past year. Highly recommend steeping yourself in the psalms.

Kaylie Dawley

Campus: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and young adult

School attended: Colorado Christian University

Hometown: Burlington

Favorite saint: St. Gertrude the Great

Favorite local food spot: I’m open to suggestions.

What is one hobby/talent/skill you want to grow/develop this year? Learn how to do a backflip.

What was your favorite formation session from June training? Being in Ireland.

What is your favorite way to pray? I love imaginative prayer: giving God space to speak to me through images and scenes as I contemplate Scripture and Jesus’ life, and prompts from spiritual writings.

Robbie Grill

Campus: University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

School attended: Carroll University

Hometown: St. John, Indiana

Favorite saint: Mary

Favorite local food spot: Mainstream in Waukesha

What is one hobby/talent/skill you want to grow/develop this year? Weightlifting.

What was your favorite formation session from June training? The retreat we had in the middle of our training.

What is your favorite way to pray? Being silent while facing Jesus in the Eucharist.

Noelle Javurek

Campus: University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

School attended: Loras College in Iowa

Hometown: Rockford, Illinois

Favorite saint: St. Martha

Favorite local food spot: Brainfreeze

What is one hobby/talent/skill you want to grow/develop this year? Baking

What was your favorite formation session from June training? Life of the Church by Dr. Michael Brummond.

What is your favorite way to pray? Praise and worship songs.

Nicolas Leighty

Campus: University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Schools attended: University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison College

Hometown: Cottage Grove

Favorite saint: St. Michael the Archangel

Favorite local food spot: Cozumel Mexican Restaurant, Whitewater

What was your favorite formation session from June training? Lydia LoCoco

What is your favorite way to pray? In the presence of the exposed Blessed Sacrament.

Christina Van Hecke

Campus: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

School attended: Sacred Art School, Florence, Italy

Hometown: Hartland

Favorite saints: St. Joseph, St. Jude

Favorite local food spot: Crave Cafe

What is one hobby/talent/skill you want to grow/develop this year? I want to get better at volleyball and asking interesting questions.

What was your favorite formation session from June training? Liturgy with Dr. Brummond, Scripture with Doug Ulaszek and everything Bill Donaghy said.

What is your favorite way to pray? I like to pray anywhere outside in nature, especially while looking at the stars.

Michael Wiebersch

Campus: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

School attended: Thomas Aquinas College, California

Hometown: Delafield

Favorite saint: St. John the Beloved

Favorite local food spot: Crave Cafe

What is one hobby/talent/skill you want to grow/develop this year? I want to pick up instruments I have played in the past: piano, guitar and violin.

What was your favorite formation session from June training? Either discipleship or the formation on the liturgy with Dr. Brummond.

What is your favorite way to pray? Praying through singing and also praying in silent adoration.