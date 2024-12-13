The prophet Isaiah said, “The Lord has sent me to bring good news to the oppressed, to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives and release to the prisoners, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favour.” (Isaiah 61:1-2)

Pope Francis has proclaimed this Jubilee Year, which begins Dec. 29, as a moment of greater intensity to encourage and sustain our hope as pilgrims on the journey that is the Christian life.

During the season of Lent for this Jubilee Year, Archbishop-Designate Jeffrey S. Grob has asked that the faithful of the archdiocese observe April 9 as a Day of Reconciliation, Reparation and Fasting. This is an enhancement to the popular 12 Hours of Reconciliation that has been held in Archdiocese of Milwaukee since 2019 (with the exception of 2020).

“The Sacrament of Penance assures us that God wipes away our sins.” (Bull of Indiction of the Ordinary Jubilee of the Year 2025) Thus, we are invited to the Sacrament of Reconciliation on this day, where confessions will be heard across the archdiocese for 12 continuous hours.

We are also asked to make small acts of reparation on this day. Reparation is “making amends for a wrong done or for an offense, especially for sin, which is an offense against God.” Thus, we are invited to atone for sins against those who are the most vulnerable, those who suffer from exclusion, indifference, poverty, hunger and the tragedy of war. In conjunction with our reconciliation with the Lord, and as we make reparation, this day has also been set aside for the faithful as a day of fasting.

“Let us even now be drawn to this hope! Through our witness, may hope spread to all those who anxiously seek it. May the way we live our lives say to them in so many words: ‘Hope in the Lord! Hold firm, take heart and hope in the Lord!’ (Psalms 27:14) May the power of hope fill our days, as we await with confidence the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ, to whom be praise and glory, now and forever.” (Bull of Indiction of the Ordinary Jubilee of the year 2025)