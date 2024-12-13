Tell us about your relationship with Jesus.

As sometimes happens, I fell away from the Church after Confirmation. When I was giving birth to our daughter, I was close to dying and I prayed to Jesus to let my child live — that if one of us had to die today, to let it be me. We both survived, and that one prayer started my spiritual journey.

What is your favorite place to pray and your favorite prayer?

My favorite place to pray is in our church. We have Perpetual Adoration 24 hours a day, so it is easy to come any time. My favorite prayer is the St. Michael prayer.

What led you to become a parish director of administrative services?

I used to work in securities, and I was tired of dealing with stockbrokers that weren’t the nicest to the back-office people. I felt the call to make use of my talents in God’s Church.

Can you describe what your job is in a couple sentences?

Besides handling the business side of church life, my job is to help all the various groups and committees succeed in their mission. The best way to describe it is that I do my best to have the pastor’s vision come to life.

The broad responsibilities of your position are not obvious to the average parishioner. Can you give a few examples of what might come up in your average day or week?

Working at a church that has a school is always an adventure. It could mean working on their budget, working in the lunchroom when they are short of volunteers or negotiating contracts with vendors. We really are a “jack-of-all-trades.”

What do you like to do for fun and why?

I love to craft, especially quilting. I make memory bears and pillows out of shirts for those who have lost loved ones. With each creation, I pray for the families that will be receiving it.

What is something people would be surprised to learn about you?

Probably my sewing and quilting. When they hear that, they always say, “When do you have time?”

What is something that inspires you?

My mother’s faith. When she found out she had Stage 4 terminal cancer and only had a few months to live, her first words were “If God wants me, who am I to argue.” I strive every day to have that kind of faith.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received or given?

Normal is only a setting on a washing machine.

Where would you like to travel?

My husband was in the Navy and each year we see a different part of the country for his Naval reunion.

What is your favorite Christmas tradition?

Going to our 10 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass. It is so quiet and less chaotic than the other Masses, so I am able to sit in the still of the night and immerse myself in the music and liturgy.

Do you have any New Year’s resolutions?

The only resolution I have ever kept is the one where I don’t make resolutions.

What is your favorite thing about our Wisconsin winters?

I am a December child, and I love snow. After the snow has fallen, there is a hush on the world, and there is such beauty in it.