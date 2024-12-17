And this will be a sign for you: you will find an infant wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. — Luke 2:12

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

As we gather to celebrate the joyous feast of Christmas, my heart is filled with gratitude for the gift of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and for my time with you as your archbishop. This sacred season reminds us of God’s immense love, manifested through the birth of his only son. It is a time for reflection, renewal and deepening of our faith as we embrace the hope and peace that Christ brings into our lives.

At the heart of our faith is the Eucharist, the source and summit of our Christian life. The Eucharist is not merely a ritual we observe — it is the Real Presence of Jesus Christ, a divine gift that nourishes our souls and strengthens our spirits. This Christmas, I invite you to renew your commitment to the Eucharist, allowing it to transform your hearts and guide your lives.

I encourage you to take this season as an opportunity to deepen your faith through prayer, participation in the sacraments, and acts of compassion and generosity for those who are less fortunate: the lonely, the sick and those who are struggling. Let the light of Christ shine through you, illuminating the path for others to follow. Together, let us build a community rooted in love, faith and hope, a community that reflects the true meaning of Christmas.

May the peace and joy of Christ be with you and your loved ones during this blessed season. As I move into the next phase of life, my retirement, I encourage you to extend the same warm welcome our new archbishop, the Most Rev. Jeffrey Grob, as you did to me, and I close with my ceaseless reminder to love one another as Christ loves us.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Jerome E. Listecki

Archbishop of Milwaukee