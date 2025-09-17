As the new pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish in June 2024, Fr. Javier Bustos and the staff, along with the Pastoral Council, began facing the challenges of stabilizing the parish’s troubled finances.

“We worked tirelessly to pay the bills, undergo countless assessments and create a realistic path forward,” he said. “At the end of the fiscal year, we were deeply grateful that we managed to finish in the black with an approved budget and no deficit. That, in itself, felt like a tremendous blessing and even a surprise, given the circumstances we were facing. However, it also left us exhausted and with very limited financial reserves.”

The joy and gratitude Fr. Bustos and the staff of the Milwaukee parish felt upon closing the year without debt and a balanced budget was multiplied as they learned that the late Robert and Shirley Whalen had left a bequest of $3.6 million to their parish home, a donation that significantly alleviated the parish’s financial strain.

“Boom — what a surprise! It was as if God himself wanted to remind us, in the most powerful way, that he provides not only what we need but often more than we dare to imagine,” he said. “Robert and Shirley Whalen were faithful parishioners of Blessed Sacrament. Both Robert and Shirley have passed away, and fittingly, their funeral liturgies were celebrated here at Blessed Sacrament Parish — the very community that shaped and sustained their faith.”

Shirley, a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament, was remarried to Robert following the death of her first husband in 1979 after 25 years of marriage and raising three children who attended Blessed Sacrament.

Shirley and Robert met as coworkers in the Milwaukee Department of Public Works and each retired there.

“They were both kind, caring and generous with others, especially family, always helping out when needed,” a family member said. “Both were very strong in their Catholic faith, and following their marriage at Blessed Sacrament Church, they felt a bond with the parish and its outreach. Because of that, there was a desire to try and give back to the parish,” he said.

After 32 years of marriage, Shirley died four years ago at age 88, and Robert died in May.

“Robert wanted to honor his wife’s memory by leaving his legacy to the parish. This parish was like home to her. As were his final wishes, he wanted to leave something that would benefit the parish for years to come,” the family member said. “It is with great pride that this donation occurred, and parishioners and school children will benefit from (it) for years to come.”

In accordance with the couple’s wishes, the money will be used thoughtfully, prayerfully and with complete transparency to strengthen the life of the parish and school community, Fr. Bustos said.

The funds will go towards the following:

Support for young people — Providing assistance to Blessed Sacrament Catholic School students in their important transition to a Catholic high school, ensuring that finances do not stand in the way of continuing Catholic education and growth.

Enhancement of worship — Investing in the beauty and reverence of our Sunday liturgies, so that every celebration of the Eucharist reflects the richness of our faith and draws people closer to God.

Parish facility improvements — Funding needed for projects such as the repair of our elevator, the installation of a new tabernacle, and other improvements that make our parish more welcoming and accessible.

A lasting endowment — A significant portion of the funds will be invested in creating an endowment with the Catholic Community Foundation, ensuring that the Whalens’ generosity will continue to support the parish’s needs for generations to come.

The couple especially wanted to help students from Blessed Sacrament School continue their education in a Catholic high school, said Fr. Bustos, who also serves as the pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Milwaukee, and is the Archbishop’s Delegate for Catholic Health Care.

“This condition reflects not only their generosity but also their desire to extend to others the very grace they once received,” Fr. Bustos said.

The parish will honor them with a plaque placed next to the new parish elevator, which is one of the most essential projects made possible through their generosity.

Fr. Bustos urges those who would like to share a memory or connection of Robert and Shirley Whalen to reach out to the parish Director of Administrative Services, Michael Federman, at michael.federman@blessedsacramentmke.org.

According to Dan Kowalsky, Director of Development for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, while unusual, he is aware of other large gifts bequeathed to the archdiocese over time.

“These were to support projects and campaigns out of the pastoral center, but as each parish is its own entity, we don’t have centralized visibility into their fundraising,” he said. “However, I’ve heard through word of mouth about several large endowments at parishes, some of which are decades old, but $3.6 million is a significant sum and would certainly be in the top five largest that I’ve heard of.”