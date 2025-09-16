The Archdiocese of Milwaukee established the Vatican II Awards in 1991 to honor men, women and young adults who exemplify the Catholic Church’s vision set forth in the Second Vatican Council. On Thursday, Sept. 25, 15 men and women will receive awards for their outstanding contributions to the Church and society. All are welcome to attend a 7 p.m. prayer service and awards ceremony at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee, followed by a dessert reception in the Cathedral Atrium. The event also will be livestreamed on the Cathedral’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/@sjcathedralmke1314 .

Leadership in Administration

Dave Grunwaldt

St. Anthony on the Lake Parish, Pewaukee

“Dave has been the glue that has kept St. Barnabas Parish together this past year while Fr. Carcar was out of the country. He worked with the staff, trustees and pastoral and finance councils on the everyday operations of the parish, and was one of the main liaisons with Fr. Carcar, connecting virtually daily and weekly. Dave also worked closely with archdiocesan leaders on all of the above endeavors to ensure St. Barnabas Parish is thriving.” — Brenda Cline, Director of Priest Placement and the Lay Initiative

Dave Grunwaldt has served as the Director of Administrative Services for St. Barnabas Congregation in West Allis since January of 2022, helming the parish with a steady hand through some tumultuous and uncharted waters.

In that time frame, not only was St. Barnabas created from the merger of three West Allis parishes (St. Rita, Holy Assumption and St. Augustine), but the united congregation had to navigate the unexpected absence of Pastor Fr. Gerardo Carcar, who was detained outside the country for 14 months because of immigration complications.

“I wore many hats during this time through the encouragement of Fr. Gerardo,” Grunwaldt said.

A West Allis native himself, Grunwaldt and his wife, Ann, were married at St. Rita 38 years ago. They eventually settled in Pewaukee, where they raised their two children at St. Anthony on the Lake Parish. Over the years, his involvement in parish life included chairing fundraising events, serving on both the St. Anthony Pastoral Council and the Archdiocesan Pastoral Council, participating in mission trips, serving on his parish stewardship committee and chairing the Waukesha West Deanery.

He spent three decades working in business management, first at Quad/Graphics and then at GE Healthcare, before being inspired “to join the ranks of serving the Catholic Church like many of my family members,” he said.

“My Franciscan education was from Cardinal Stritch University, and my wife, daughter and son-in-law all work for the Catholic Church,” he said. “So, late in my career, I said, ‘Why not me?’”

Grunwaldt cited Fr. Tony Zimmer and Kathie Amidei at St. Anthony on the Lake as being “instrumental” in his transition to Church work, providing encouragement and mentoring.

He held positions at St. Agnes and St. Jude Parishes before coming to St. Rita, Holy Assumption and St. Augustine in 2022. He helped to guide the three parishes toward the completion of their merger process in the summer of 2024, when they became St. Barnabas.

In his free time, Grunwaldt enjoys spending time with his family, gardening and traveling.

Was religion always a big part of your life? If not, what changed for you? “Through my childhood and high school my Catholic faith did inspire me. Meeting my wife changed everything in my journey in our faith together.”

What do you love most about serving others? “The feelings that are given back from the people we serve.”

Leadership in the Church

Maureen Rotramel

Church of the Gesu Parish, Milwaukee

“Maureen has been a steadfast presence in ministry for many years and was a mentor to me as I began serving in a parish. She has actively supported her fellow ministers through her leadership in Mareda and plays a vital role in the Digital Discipleship Conference, which brings together catechetical leaders, liturgical ministers and business managers to explore how technology can enhance their ministries. Her dedication, wisdom and collaborative spirit make her an invaluable asset to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, and make her truly deserving of this award.” — Taylor Baar, Director of High School and Family Ministry, St. Anthony on the Lake Parish, Pewaukee

Maureen Rotramel has served at St. John XXIII Parish in Port Washington for the past 22 years, first as the director of youth ministry and currently as the director of faith formation and pastoral care. She has also served the wider Archdiocese of Milwaukee and beyond through various volunteer roles with the National Catholic Youth Conference, the Technology in Faith Formation Commission, the Digital Discipleship Team, St. Clare Center at Cardinal Stritch University, Inspirio Youth Ministry and the Union of the Catholic Apostolate for the Pallottines.

Originally from the western suburbs of Chicago, Rotramel worked in retail management before entering ministry. She has a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Illinois, a secondary education certificate from Elmhurst College and a Master of Arts degree in religious studies from Cardinal Stritch. She began her career in ministry as the youth minister at St. Vincent Pallotti in Milwaukee.

“Religion has always been a big part of my life,” Rotramel said. “I attended Catholic grade school and high school. My dad worked in Catholic education and both my parents were always very active in the parish I grew up in. Faith was always part of my decision-making and outlook and has served as an anchor in times of trial. I never imagined a life without my faith.”

In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband, John, whom she met at church. The couple have been married for 18 years, live in Milwaukee and are members of the Church of the Gesu.

How does your family inspire you to live your faith? “My relationship with my husband came

about because of our devotion to our faith (we met at church!), and he continues to inspire me to be the person God calls me to be.”

What do you love most about serving others? “That I get to live out my faith in my daily life; that I can use the gifts that God has given me to help bring about the Kingdom of God.”

Leadership in the Permanent Diaconate

Dcn. Luis Peña

St. Joan of Arc Parish, Nashotah

“Dcn. Luis is a fantastic servant of God. His service and commitment to journey with the Hispanic community in Oconomowoc are a clear testimony of his shepherd’s heart. His involvement with the archdiocesan events for the Hispanic community reveal his deep commitment to the Universal Church as a deacon. His humble demeanor makes Dcn. Luis approachable to all the people he serves.” — Fr. Juan Manuel Camacho, Vicar of Hispanic Ministry

Dcn. Luis Peña was ordained a permanent deacon in 2002 and has served the Archdiocese of Milwaukee at St. Joseph Parish in Waukesha, St. Vincent de Paul and St. Hyacinth Parishes in Milwaukee, St. Bruno Parish in Dousman and St. Jerome Parish in Oconomowoc. He is currently assigned to St. Joan of Arc Parish in Nashotah.

Originally from Durango, Mexico, Dcn. Peña immigrated to the United States in 1996. He settled first in Chicago, where he was inspired by the faith of his older brother, who was a permanent deacon. “He talked to me about Jesus Christ, and God touched my heart,” Dcn. Peña recalled. He subsequently came to be involved in the Cursillo movement and immersed himself more fully in his Catholic faith.

He eventually moved to Waukesha, where he coordinated prayer groups and became a lector at St. Joseph Parish. He entered formation for the permanent diaconate at Saint Francis de Sales Seminary in 1998 with the goal of ministering to the Hispanic community.

In addition to his duties preaching, witnessing and serving at the altar and coordinating baptismal and marriage preparation, Dcn. Peña devotes much of his time to serving the immigrant population of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, assisting as a translator, visiting migrant farmers and helping to navigate the immigration process. He also assists in planning the annual archdiocesan Hispanic Men’s Encuentro.

Closest to his heart, however, is his work with the Waukesha Jail Ministry, which predates his ordination by two years. In that ministry, Dcn. Peña has gotten to know men who have been deeply impacted by negative relationships and has encouraged them to take a new path. “I talk to them about when they come out, don’t still do the same. Learn the lesson. You guys have family outside … don’t listen to false friends who want to destroy you,” he said.

In his professional life, Dcn. Peña has worked for over three decades as a tool maker, currently at CNC Machines. He and wife Rosa have been married for 34 years and are the parents of three grown children.

What do you love so much about Jail Ministry? “What I love most is when I see people that take a different kind of life — when they start a new life than the one they had before.”

Leadership in Education

Chad Griesel

Three Holy Women Parish, Milwaukee

“Chad Griesel, our pastoral associate and chief of staff at the Family of Five, personifies servant leadership. His expertise in every area of his responsibility is matched by his loving, Christ-like heart. In managing many different areas of ministry, he is balanced, joyful, compassionate and fun. His ministry is a blessing.” — Fr. Tim Kitzke, Pastor of Family of Five Parishes and Rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee

Originally from Arlington Heights, Illinois, Chad Griesel discovered the beauty of Catholic Social Teaching while an undergraduate at Loras College in Dubuque. During his time at Loras, he became involved in the Catholic Worker Movement and, after graduation in 1999, moved to Colorado to work as a theology teacher and campus minister.

Griesel moved to Milwaukee in 2002 to take a job as a theology teacher at Messmer High School, where he spent a decade and eventually chaired the Theology Department. After completing his master’s degree at Cardinal Stritch University, he was hired as the director of adult faith formation for the Family of Four Parishes, including his home parish Three Holy Women. In 2019, he assumed the role of Pastoral Associate, and in 2023 the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist was added to the cluster, forming the Family of Five Parishes.

Griesel has been married to his wife, Theresa, for 22 years, and they have two children.

How does your family inspire you to live your faith? “My family is at the heart of my faith. As a husband and father, my vocation is to witness to God’s love by loving my wife and kids in very practical and daily ways. When I am able to live consistently with the love, joy, forgiveness, generosity, humility and patience that I have received, I invite my family to live these virtues in their lives.”

Has religion always played a large role in your life? “The role of religion evolved throughout my life. Growing up, my experience was primarily liturgical and social. My mom played piano in the church choir, we never missed Sunday Mass and both my parents were consistently involved in parish life. I attended our parish’s religious education program weekly (under the threat of being sent to Catholic school if I didn’t attend!). In high school, I got involved in our parish youth group, attended a Catholic high school and went to World Youth Day in Denver in 1993. Going to a Catholic college, I had to take theology classes and thought that a class on Catholic Social Teaching would be the least painful way to get that requirement ‘out of the way.’ I loved the material and the professor who taught it, and I eventually switched my major to religious studies. Seeing the richness of what the Church has to say about issues that I was passionate about as a college student helped me to see the importance and the place of the other areas of religion that I had experienced growing up.”

Leadership in Families

Katy Robbins

St. Mary’s Visitation, Elm Grove

“Katy Robbins is not only a rock to her family and close friends, but she is a light to everyone she meets through her love of serving those in need with a hospitable and prayerful heart. By serving others, both in her family and in her community, Katy’s charitable heart creates a ripple effect that offers others a glimpse of Christ’s love in this world and draws souls to God’s Truth.” — Danielle Heckenkamp, Marketing Director, Women’s Support Center of Milwaukee

Katy Robbins grew up in Elm Grove and now lives in Brookfield with her husband, Thomas, their seven children and her parents, Norm and Helen Yerke. She is a graduate of St. Mary’s Visitation School, Catholic Memorial High School and Lexington College, where she earned a degree in hospitality and event planning. She previously worked as an event planner and concierge at the Intercontinental Hotel in Chicago.

Robbins’ life of service extends not only to her immediate family but to the community at large, in particular the foster children she and Thomas have nurtured over the years. “Depending on the day, we might have several foster children with us,” Robbins explained. “We have had 14 foster children in the past three years and consider them all family.”

Her role as a stay-at-home mother is “a dream come true,” she said, quoting St. Thérèse of Lisieux: “The loveliest masterpiece of the heart of God is a mother.”

“I’m beyond grateful for my Catholic faith, which helps me daily to love everyone, work hard and know that God has already won,” she said.

What do you love most about serving others? “It comes easier for me with the sanguine temperament God gave me. Whether it is my loving family at home, gathering with friends or meeting strangers, we can show our love for God through serving.”

How do you feel about receiving this award? “I’m honored to receive this award. God’s graces are so abundant, we just need to be open to accepting them.”

Leadership in Liturgy and Worship

Nicholas Corrao

Old St. Mary Parish, Milwaukee

“Nicholas Corrao was first suggested as a recipient for this award by our beloved Bishop Sklba, rest in peace. As evidenced by his expertise in so many areas, he helps to hold things together, coordinating many tasks to keep the ship afloat, and always in a collaborative, encouraging and prayerful way. His love of the Lord and the Church are so awesome!” — Fr. Tim Kitzke, Pastor of the Family of Five Parishes and Rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee

Originally from Sussex, Nicholas Corrao has been the sacristan and caretaker of Old St. Mary Parish in downtown Milwaukee, where he currently lives, for the past 15 years. In that capacity, Corrao dedicates himself to maintaining the physical church building and creating an environment where parishioners and visitors are able to encounter the Lord in prayer, devotion and liturgy.

Corrao describes himself as “a cradle Catholic with a handful of profound conversions along the way.”

“I received the sacraments growing up but did not come from a robust and practicing Catholic family or culture,” he said. “When in high school, a profound tragedy happened months before my Confirmation, and it’s like a switch was turned on in me. From that moment, I have always basically wanted to be a saint, and all for Jesus and Mary. From there the journey has been complex, with many needed conversions and guidance, but I am very grateful, fortunate and graced to have been touched by Jesus in the heart in such a deep way.”

In his free time, Corrao enjoys gardening, cycling, collecting music and books about Japanese gardens, and watching sports.

What do you love most about serving others? “I love to make everything beautiful, peaceful and easy for others. I always want Old St. Mary’s to be like a home, where the church is comfortable, yet also inspired — a place where people can pray from the heart with devotion. I enjoy making life better for our priests and parishioners in any way possible.”

How do you feel about receiving this award? “As soon as I received the email, I thought of Bishop Richard Sklba. We were friends, and in fact I would not be where I am today without him. Many years ago, coming out of a very tumultuous time in my life, I needed to make a good confession. I knew the Cathedral had confessions at a certain time. I walked in and there he was, waiting in an alcove. That was one of the moments of my life and very powerful for me. I remember it vividly. The year before he died, he kept saying that I should get an award. I would reply, ‘I don’t need an award, Bishop.’ And he would reply, ‘It’s not about you!’”

Leadership in the Priesthood

Fr. Charlie Conley

“Fr. Charlie is a faithful servant who quietly served his parish of St. Jude, Wauwatosa, before his retirement. Ordained in 1974, he served in a variety of assignments. He is also an accomplished musician with some of his music still being used at Mass around the country.” — Fr. Jerry Herda, Pastor of St. Matthias Parish, Milwaukee

Fr. Charlie Conley always knew the priesthood was the path for him. “During second grade at St. Mary Grade School in Waukesha, the good Sister asked the class to write about what we’d like to be when we grew up,” wrote Fr. Conley. “I wrote that I’d like to be a priest.”

With the support of his parents, Jim and Gladys, Fr. Conley pursued that vocation, entering De Sales Preparatory Seminary after grade school. From there, he went on to study at Saint Francis de Sales Seminary and was ordained a priest May 25, 1974.

During his seminary years, Fr. Conley also studied music at Alverno College in Milwaukee under the tutelage of the School Sisters of St. Francis and his mentor, Fr. Elmer Pfeil, “who showed me that I could be both a priest and a musician.” In 1979, Fr. Conley received a master’s degree in liturgical theology from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

Fr. Conley has served at Holy Assumption Parish, West Allis; St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana; the Archdiocese of Milwaukee Office of Worship; St. Agnes Parish, Butler; St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Union Grove; and St. Mary’s Visitation Parish, Elm Grove. His final assignment was as pastor of St. Jude the Apostle Parish, Wauwatosa, from 2006 until retirement in 2021.

While at the Office of Worship, Fr. Conley founded the Archdiocesan Liturgical Musicians’ Association (ALMA) in 1983 with the support of church musicians from around the archdiocese. During that time, he also coordinated two Symposia for Church Composers and Liturgical Scholars. Each event included a Festival of Music at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, which gathered choirs from across the archdiocese to celebrate music of the composers present for the symposium.

What about your ministry gives you the most joy?

“It has been an enormous blessing to preside over communities of faith in celebrating the Eucharist and the other sacraments all these many years. To have gained the trust of one’s flock, to have shared their laughter and tears, to have been welcomed into the sacred stories and events of their lives has been a profound privilege and an abundant grace from God. I feel quite humbled and filled with gratitude. I sing with utmost sincerity of heart the setting of Psalm 116, which I composed for my diaconate ordination 51 years ago: ‘What Return Can I Make to the Lord’ for all God’s goodness to me!”

Leadership in the Priesthood

Fr. Ryan Pruess

Holy Family Parish, Fond du Lac

“Fr. Ryan has spent his whole priesthood in Fond du Lac, leading the parish through multiple crises, including through the tragic death of then-pastor, Fr. Vic Capriolo. Fr. Ryan is also responsive to the needs of the people both within the parish as well as the local community. Most notably, last year he led the opening of a warming shelter for the homeless population of Fond du Lac County. Furthermore, Fr. Ryan is an example of steadfast faith and priestly fidelity. He genuinely loves being a priest.” — Fr. Kevin Tanel, Parochial Vicar, Holy Family Parish, Fond du Lac

Fr. Ryan Pruess was born and raised in the Slinger area, the fourth generation of his family to worship at St. Peter Parish and attend the parish school. The oldest of Gary and Sandra Pruess’ two children, Fr. Pruess credited his family with giving him a solid foundation of faith in his early life.

“My parents always made time for our faith and sacrificed greatly so that my brother and I could have a Catholic education. They sent us to Catholic grade school and would often volunteer their time at our school,” he said. “Once in public school, my family demonstrated for me how important it was to care for others, especially those in need, by doing little acts of charity and love.”

After graduating from Slinger High School in 2001, Fr. Pruess went on to earn a degree in criminal justice from Waukesha County Technical College with the intention of working in law enforcement.

During that same period, he found himself reconnecting with the sacramental life of the Catholic Church from which he had drifted. As he began to discern a priestly vocation, he earned a religious studies degree from Cardinal Stritch University. He was eventually accepted to Saint Francis de Sales Seminary and ordained in 2012.

Fr. Pruess has served his entire priesthood in the Fond du Lac area, first as part of the in solidum team at Holy Family Parish, then as its administrator, and currently as pastor of the 15,000 Catholics who call Fond du Lac home.

Who inspires you to live like Christ?

“Recently I’ve been inspired by the lives of St. Peter and St. Paul. Both men were drastically different from each other, and yet God was able to use them. I’m inspired by the fact that the Lord didn’t allow their imperfections to define them, and that an encounter with Jesus drastically transformed their lives for the good. I feel blessed to have been transformed by Jesus in so many ways, and even though I’m not perfect, I pray that every day the Lord may use the gifts he’s given me to bring others closer to him.”

St. John XXIII Award for Spirit of the Council

Keith and Shiloh Buchman

St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Milwaukee

“Keith and Shiloh are like Saints Aquila and Priscilla in the New Testament for their exemplary service and sacrifices to and with the Catholic Deaf community in our parish and archdiocese. If there is any need, they always put their own needs to be of lesser importance in order to give more than 100 percent in every possible way for others.” — Fr. Christopher Klusman, Director of the Deaf Apostolate for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee

Keith and Shiloh Buchman have been involved in the Deaf Community in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee for 16 years. The parents of a Deaf daughter, they first met Fr. Christopher Klusman when they signed their daughter up for religious education at the Wisconsin School for the Deaf.

“He offered to teach her how to serve so we started attending the ASL Mass at St. Roman,” recalled Shiloh. “We’ve attended the ASL Mass ever since. For us, the Mass comes alive when seeing it ASL. There’s a visual quality that is missing in a typical hearing Mass.”

Married for 16 years, the Buchmans are the parents of eight adult children and six grandchildren. Originally from Milwaukee, they have also lived in Oak Creek and Elkhorn. Keith entered the workforce directly after high school and has enjoyed a career in management and sales, while Shiloh, who holds a degree in communication and English, has worked as an executive assistant and is currently pursuing her accounting degree while working in the construction field.

The Buchmans are regular volunteers at archdiocesan services and events, and attend the 6 p.m. Saturday vigil Mass at St. Charles Borromeo, Milwaukee, where Keith is also an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion. They provide ASL interpretation support wherever needed, assist with errands before and after Mass, events and retreats, carpool Deaf seniors who are unable to drive, and leverage their resources and connections to assist archdiocesan and parochial staff in better assisting the Deaf community.

In what way does your family inspire you to live like Christ? “Our family continues to be our inspiration as we try to live out our faith daily at home and in the wider community. We strive to be examples of Catholic Christian love and service to our children, grandchildren, siblings, coworkers and friends.”

How does it feel to be recognized with this award? “We are honored to serve Fr. Christopher, the Catholic Deaf community, and the broader Church. And we will continue to do so quietly and wholeheartedly, as the Lord leads us.”

St. Paul VI Award for Leadership in Peace and Justice

Terry Ashley

All Saints Parish, Milwaukee

“Terry is so dedicated to the hot meal program and All Saints in general. His dedication, care and leadership amongst other volunteers reflects the deep faith that he has, putting it into action in his own quiet, unassuming way.” — Fr. Michael Wolfe, Pastor, All Saints Parish, Milwaukee

“Terry Ashley exemplifies the spirit of service and dedication celebrated by the Vatican II Award through his unwavering commitment to the hot meal program at All Saints Catholic Church. His reliability, generosity of time and willingness to go above and beyond — often arriving first and staying until the very end — reflect a deep and humble devotion to serving others in Christ’s name.” — Rodney Van Bibber, Director of Food Outreach, All Saints Parish, Milwaukee

It was education that first drew Terry Ashley to the Catholic Church. His mother, the late Louise Ashley, converted to Catholicism “to get my brothers and sisters into a better educational situation,” explained Ashley. “Still, religion was an important component of our family life.” Starting at age 10, Ashley attended St. Boniface Catholic Church on Milwaukee’s North Side.

Ashley has been a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. since 1974. After earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a doctorate in economics from Auburn University in Alabama, Ashley went on to have a long and distinguished career in economics which included working as an economic analyst for the Wisconsin Electric Power Company, as an assistant professor of Economics for the University of South Alabama and as a research analyst for the Internal Revenue Service, performing research and research quality review for the IRS Compliance area and later for the Taxpayer Advocate Service in its yearly National Taxpayer Advocate Annual Report to Congress. His work has also been published in peer-reviewed journals in his field.

Ashley was a member of Holy Angels Parish in Milwaukee before it merged to form All Saints in 1993. He began volunteering for the parish meal program in 2022.

Ashley’s wife, the late Marnette Farmer Ashley, passed away in 2020, and the couple have one daughter, Lauren. In his free time, Ashley enjoys working with his hands, doing carpentry, research writing and occasional artwork.

What do you love most about serving others?

“I have not considered myself overly religious, but I believe that serving people as Christ would have, not looking for thanks and acknowledgements, is what we are called to do. I believe in helping those who are less fortunate in life because it gives me peace. I owe this feeling about life to my parents, who helped others. I remember my father (John) helping other workers at A. O. Smith learn how to read blueprints when I was little. He would set up the card table in the living room, and he would teach them.”

St. John Paul II Award for Youth & Young Adult Leadership

Aracely Osorio

St. Patrick Parish, Racine

“Aracely is an amazing student and person. She is not afraid to live out her Catholic faith in service to others. I first met her at a weeklong summer service camp where we were doing heavy work in very hot weather. She was always full of smiles. The next summer we went on a mission trip, and she was the very first person to sign up to go. It was hot again, and we moved rocks all day, every day as part of our service for a family, but she made it fun. No matter what it is, Aracely is there to help. She is an amazing witness of her faith to others through her natural charisma. She is never afraid to ask questions to better understand what it is that the Church teaches, and she takes advantage of every opportunity offered to her.” — Kristen Dahlgren, Campus Minister, Siena Catholic Schools of Racine

Born and raised in Racine, Aracely Osorio’s goal is to always remember that in service, she’s “walking like Jesus.”

“He once did the work I’m doing with no hesitation, and I strive to do that,” said Osorio, who is a member of St. Patrick Parish in Racine.

A student at St. Catherine’s High School, Osorio acts as a lector and sacristan for school Masses and is involved in service opportunities both locally and statewide. She has been heavily involved in campus ministry throughout her high school career and participates in Siena’s Alive in You Mission Trip each summer as well as attending the Steubenville Catholic Youth Conference. She organizes and helps with having Mass in Spanish at St. Catherine’s, and gives announcements in Spanish at her parish each year for Catholic Schools Week.

Osorio plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in the fall of 2025 to study childhood education.

Who inspires you to live like Christ? “The people I’ve witnessed or heard how Christ has helped me. Being able to live what they have felt is an unexplainable feeling.”

How do you see service as being a part of your future? How do you plan to maintain your faith as you enter adulthood? “I see service being a part of my future because it can give me a break from my own life to help others who really need it. It’s something that also keeps me connected to the Lord. To be able to maintain my faith I will continue doing my services and help the churches around me that I already help with. I’d also like to go to groups that are available to me at college.”

St. John Paul II Award for Youth & Young Adult Leadership

Nicholas Gross

Old St. Mary Parish, Milwaukee

“Throughout his time at Catholic Memorial High School, Nick inspired all to proudly live our Catholic faith. Nick was involved in all aspects of Campus Ministry, and today, at Marquette University he carries on his faith leadership, energizing peers to put Jesus back in the center of their lives. Nick is an exemplary young man and is recognized by peers and adults as a positive impact on the Church.” — Donna Bembenek, President, Catholic Memorial High School, Waukesha

Nicholas Gross has been involved in service to the Catholic Church for the majority of his young life. As a student at Holy Apostles Grade School in New Berlin, he was an altar server and lector. After graduation, he attended Catholic Memorial High School, where he served his parish by leading a small group for public high school students and volunteering with Vacation Bible School. At CMH, Gross was heavily involved with Campus Ministry and was recognized with both the Crusader of the Year Award (awarded by the student body) and the Principal Award (awarded by faculty and staff). He was the president of the Pro-Life Club, volunteered with several other service clubs and attended the National Catholic Youth Conference and Wisconsin Catholic Youth Rally twice, all experiences that helped him to develop “a love for the beauty and richness of the Catholic faith.”

In 2024 he began his studies at Marquette University, where he continues to serve as a retreat leader, working with the Midnight Run service club, leading men’s Bible study and as part of the MU chapter of the Knights of Columbus. He is pursuing a degree in journalism with a minor in political science. In his free time, he enjoys prayer, keeping active outdoors and at the gym, public speaking, reading, writing and podcasting.

Has your faith always been a big part of your life? “Religion was always a big part of my life, but I never fully understood the importance of the Mass or the sacraments until I was older and realized that so many people (including those in my own faith) don’t understand how accessible Christ is through the Eucharist and the other sacraments. I wanted to grow and understand Catholicism and help others understand it, too, because I know that my life has been transformed by it, and anyone else who truly understands what we profess will have their life changed as well.”

Who inspires you to live like Christ? “One person who inspires me to live like Christ is my Nana Marie, who is an incredibly hardworking and loving nana. She leads by example by going to daily Mass, adoring Christ in the Blessed Sacrament and serving others, especially her mother Nana Rose who passed away a few years ago. Her dedication to loving and serving others reminds me of Christ’s command in the Gospels to put others before yourself.”

Pope Benedict XVI Award for Leadership in Scholarship & Academia

Al McCauley

St. Anthony on the Lake Parish, Pewaukee

“Al is a dynamic and dedicated leader in adult faith formation at our parish, known for his engaging style and deep love of sharing the faith. He has inspired countless people through his Fish on Fridays YouTube series, talks at parishes across the archdiocese, parish missions, and his years of teaching at Pius and Cardinal Stritch. He has a remarkable gift for making the faith accessible and meaningful.” — Taylor Baar, Director of High School and Family Ministry, St. Anthony on the Lake, Pewaukee

Originally from Illinois, Al McCauley grew up in Racine as the youngest in a family of six children and graduated from Marquette University. His work for the church began in 1991 when he became the director of religious education at his childhood parish, Sacred Heart, Racine. He later went on to teach history and theology at Pius XI High School for 24 years, also working part time as a youth minister for St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Milwaukee.

He obtained his master’s degree in religious studies at Cardinal Stritch University in 2009 and began presenting talks and Lenten missions at parishes around the archdiocese. In 2019, he became the first full-time director of adult formation at St. Anthony on the Lake Parish, Pewaukee. During the pandemic, he began a YouTube web series called “Fish on Fridays,” which now boasts almost 300 episodes.

McCauley was inducted into the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s Order of Catechists in 2022.

McCauley and his wife, Katie, have been married for 32 years. The family lived in Greendale for over 20 years and attended St. Charles Borromeo, Milwaukee; they now live in Waukesha and are parishioners at St. Anthony on the Lake. They have three grown children and two grandchildren.

How do you feel about receiving this award?

“If I’m getting this award for anything, it’s because of my mom and dad, Felix and Julie. My parents were very, very faithful people. They really showed us how to serve, how to be involved, how to take your faith seriously, how to pray. They have been fundamental in terms of my faith, and they still are, even in death. I think of them every day. I would also say if there’s any reason I’m in ministry, it’s because of my wife. She has been ridiculously supportive of my call to teach the faith.”

What do you love most about serving others?

“I love to be able to take bigger concepts and make them relatable and accessible to people. Hopefully, that’s been a stepping stone for them in their faith. We can’t all be great doctors of the Church, we can’t all be martyrs for the faith, but we can all live our faith in our own little corner of the kingdom.”

Pope Francis Award for Missionary Leadership

Sue Haertel

St. Pius X Parish, Wauwatosa

“Sue is the kind of person every pastor would love to clone many times: She has a welcoming personality, reaches out to people, is willing to step in when needed and works well with others. She brings the goodness and kindness of Jesus to whomever she meets, including the missions in Tanzania and our sister parish. She is a true evangelizer.” — Fr. Paul Portland, S.D.S., Pastor, St. Pius X Parish, Wauwatosa

Born in Milwaukee, Susan Haertel has called a variety of places home — from Mercer, Wisconsin, near the Upper Peninsula to Germany and, currently, Wauwatosa. Her spiritual home since 1991 has been at the Salvatorian-run St. Pius X Parish, where she underwent RCIA during her conversion to Catholicism. Over the years, she has served as a critical link between the St. Pius X community and their sister parish, Mater Salvatoris, in Nakapanya, Tanzania, increasing awareness of St. Pius parishioners for the needs of the disadvantaged on both a local and global scale.

Haertel’s undergraduate degree is from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and she also has a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She taught physical education and coached for 12 years and was a reading specialist and adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for 29 years.

In 2010, she traveled to Tanzania, a trip that “changed my life,” she said. “I was very touched at seeing people walk for miles to find water.” Haertel subsequently started the Living Waters Project at St. Pius to build wells in rural Tanzania. The project has built 67 wells since 2012, bringing water to more than 70,000 people.

Haertel also spent six summers in Tanzania teaching English to Salvatorian sisters, enabling them to receive education as nurses and teachers. A Lay Salvatorian herself since 2010, she has been involved with the formation of Lay Salvatorians in Tanzania and in 2025 was elected National Director, Unit Coordinator, of the Lay Salvatorians of the United States. In this capacity she works with Lay Salvatorians around the world.

What led to your conversion to Catholicism? “I am blessed to come from a Methodist family who valued prayer, church attendance and scripture reading at home. In college in the ’70s, I was involved with the Newman Center on campus, playing guitar and singing, but it was not until 1991 that I converted. The opportunity to receive the Eucharist daily is very important for me, and now, after being a Catholic for 34 years, my understanding of the importance of the Eucharist and what it means has increased.”

What do you love most about serving others? “How should we spend our life if not in service to others? My mission is to live in a way that will share the goodness and kindness of the Savior with everyone — through service, words, example and love for all.”