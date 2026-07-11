Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob joined healthcare leaders, elected officials and community partners June 25 to celebrate the opening of Ascension Wisconsin’s expanded behavioral health center at Ascension St. Francis Hospital, a $10 million investment designed to increase access to inpatient mental health care in southeastern Wisconsin.

The expansion adds 36 inpatient beds — including 10 for adolescents and 26 for adults — bringing the hospital’s behavioral health capacity to 61 beds. Hospital leaders expect the new center to serve more than 1,000 additional patients each year.

The renovated 12,000-square-foot unit is equipped to care for patients with behavioral health conditions and complex medical needs while offering expanded psychiatric treatment, addiction recovery services and a broader continuum of care.

Ascension Wisconsin leaders said the project reflects the Catholic health system’s mission to provide compassionate care, particularly for vulnerable populations, while responding to the growing need for behavioral health services throughout the region.