Due to the current pandemic and numerous factors affecting individuals’ ability to travel and gather, the Wisconsin Catholic Conference (WCC) has announced the cancellation of the Catholics at the Capitol in-person event scheduled for Wednesday, April 21. However, in lieu of the in-person event, the WCC is sponsoring a free virtual advocacy day on April 21 and has just opened the online registration: www.wisconsincatholic.org/catholics-at-the-capitol.

“Catholics at the Capitol is something that we and our Catholic partners have regularly hosted for 20 years,” said WCC Executive Director Kim Vercauteren. “We’re going to miss having Catholics come together from all over Wisconsin for this day of prayer, fellowship and advocacy. However, it remains vitally important that policymakers hear from the faithful during these challenging times. We wanted to make certain that the collective Catholic voice was still present and heard at the State Capitol.”

Ahead of April 21, all registered participants will be provided with background information on advocacy positions and requests, as well as instructions for arranging meetings with legislators. All are encouraged to take part and no prior advocacy experience is necessary.

The day itself will feature a virtual advocacy training and review at 9 a.m., which includes the opportunity for attendees to ask questions of the WCC staff. Participants will then conduct meetings with their elected officials between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to discuss several key issues that are currently being considered by the Legislature in the state’s biennial budget proposal.

Registration for this event is required and those interested must complete the online registration available at www.wisconsincatholic.org/catholics-at-the-capitol. The site will also be updated with additional information leading up to April 21.

For more information, visit www.wisconsincatholic.org, email office@wisconsincatholic.org, or contact 608-257-0004.