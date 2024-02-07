Meghan Gorzalski, Director of Admissions and Marketing for Waukesha Catholic School System, presents a t-shirt to the younger brother of current WCSS students at the Open House at St. William on Sunday, Jan. 28. (Photo by Larry Hanson)

Western Day was one of the theme days for Holy Trinity, Kewaskum, during Catholic Schools Week. (Submitted photo)

All Saints School, Kenosha, had a game of Hungry Hungry Hippos in its gymnasium during Catholic Schools Week. (Submitted photo)

Students in third through seventh grade at Holyland Catholic School, Malone, had a living saints museum on Friday, Feb. 2, to cap off Catholic Schools Week. (Submitted photo)

During Catholic Schools Week, St. John XXIII School, Port Washington, had a newspaper fashion show. During this team-building activity, middle school students worked in teams to design an outfit using only paper items. (Submitted photo)

Christ King, Wauwatosa, held a science fair as part of Catholic Schools Week. (Submitted photo)

Students at St. Francis Borgia, Cedarburg, made lunches to donate to the St. Ben’s Meal Program as a service project. (Submitted photo)

Students at St. Mary, Menomonee Falls, really got into cheering during the teachers vs. eighth-graders basketball game. (Photo by Kristen Kubisiak)

St. Sebastian STEM School, Sturtevant, got a visit from a member of the military during Catholic Schools Week. (Submitted photo)

St. Lucy, Racine, Pastor Fr. Thomas Vathappallil, M.C.B.S., enjoys a game of Bingo with school students during Catholic Schools Week. (Submitted photo)

Parents were able to see what their students were working on in class during an Open House at St. Rita, Racine. (Submitted photo)

Student ambassadors are ready to greet visitors at St. Rita, Racine. (Submitted photo)

The band at St. John Vianney, Brookfield, played in the school library for parents and visitors during the Open House on Sunday, Jan. 28. (Photo by Larry Hanson)

Students at Lumen Christi, Mequon, show some of their musical skills during the Open House on Sunday, Jan. 28. (Photo by Larry Hanson)

A parent tour guide speaks with prospective parents in the library at St. Eugene, Fox Point, during the school’s Open House on Sunday, Jan. 28. (Photo by Larry Hanson)

Students were able to scope out the 3K classroom at St. Monica, Whitefish Bay, during the school’s open house Sunday, Jan. 28. (Photo by Larry Hanson)

A mother and daughter take time out during the Open House at St. Monica, Whitefish Bay, for a snack on Sunday, Jan. 28. (Photo by Larry Hanson)

St. William, Waukesha, also had a book fair happening during its Open House on Sunday, Jan. 28. (Photo by Larry Hanson)