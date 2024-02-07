Dodge County

Sacred Heart

4 to 6:30 p.m. (drive-thru only)

950 Washington St. (Highway 33), Horicon

Feb. 23, March 8, 22

More info: sheart.org

Kenosha County

St. Therese

4:30 to 7 p.m.

2020 91st St., Kenosha

Feb. 16, March 1, 15

More info: 262-694-4695

Milwaukee County

St. Bernadette

4:30 to 7 p.m.

8200 W. Denver Ave., Milwaukee

Feb. 16, March 1, 15, 29

More info: stbweb.com (preorders and large group reservations available)

Blessed Sacrament

4 to 7 p.m.

3100 S. 41st St., Milwaukee

Feb. 16, 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

More info: blessedsacramentmke.org

St. Gregory the Great

4 to 7 p.m.

3160 S. 63rd St., Milwaukee (Tenpenny Hall)

Feb. 16, March 1, 8, 22

More info: 414-543-8292

Holy Family

4:30 to 7 p.m.

4825 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay

Feb. 16, 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

More info: 414-332-9220

St. John the Evangelist

4 to 7 p.m.

8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield

Feb. 16, March 8, 29

More info: stjohns-grfd.org

Mother of Perpetual Help

4:30 to 7 p.m.

1227 W. 116 St., West Allis (entrance on South 117th Street)

Feb. 16, March 1, 15

More info: mphwa.org/events

St. Sebastian

4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (carryout only except for March 1)

1740 N. 55th St., Milwaukee

Feb. 16, 23, March 1*, 8, 15, 22, 29

More info: saintsebs.org/fish-fry

*dine-in and carryout offered

St. Stephen

4 to 7 p.m.

1441 W. Oakwood Road, Oak Creek

Feb. 16, 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

More info: saintstephenmil.org

Drive-thru available all dates (only at south entrance)

Ozaukee County

Divine Savior

4:30 to 8 p.m.

305 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia

Feb. 16, March 1

More info: dsoll.org/divine-savior-catholic-school-fish-fry

St. Joseph

4:30 to 7:45 p.m.

1619 Washington St., Grafton

Feb. 16, 23, March 1, 8, 15

More info: stjosephgrafton.org

Racine County

Immaculate Conception (St. Mary)

4:30 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru offered until 6:30 p.m.)

225 W. State Street, Burlington (main entrance of St. Mary School)

Feb. 16, March 1, 15

More info: ourblcc.org/

St. Thomas Aquinas

4 to 7 p.m.

305 S. First St., Waterford

Feb. 23, March 1, 15, 22

More info: saintthomaswaterford.org/calendar/events.cfm

Washington County

St. Mary Immaculate Conception

4 to 7:30 p.m.

406 Jefferson St., West Bend (Immaculate Conception gym)

March 8

St. Peter

4 to 7 p.m.

200 E. Washington St., Slinger

March 8

Sheboygan County

St. Peter Claver

4:30 to 7 p.m. (takeout only)

1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan

March 1

Waukesha County

St. Dominic

4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield

Feb. 23, March 8

St. James

4:30 to 7 p.m.

830 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago

March 1

More info: stjamesmukwonago.org/fish-fry

St. Joseph

4 to 7 p.m.

S89W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend

Feb. 16, 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22

More info: stjoesbb.com/fish-and-shrimp-fry

St. Jerome

4:30 to 7 p.m.

995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc

Feb. 16, March 1, 15

More info: stjerome.org

St. Paul

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

S38W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha

Feb. 16, March 8, 22

More info: stpaulgenesee.net

Queen of Apostles

4:30 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru available)

N35W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee

Feb. 16, March 1

More info: 262-691-1535

St. Theresa

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (drive-thru only)

136 W. Waukesha Road, Eagle

March 8

More info: sttheresaeagle.com/fish-fry