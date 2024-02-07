Dodge County
Sacred Heart
4 to 6:30 p.m. (drive-thru only)
950 Washington St. (Highway 33), Horicon
Feb. 23, March 8, 22
More info: sheart.org
Kenosha County
St. Therese
4:30 to 7 p.m.
2020 91st St., Kenosha
Feb. 16, March 1, 15
More info: 262-694-4695
Milwaukee County
St. Bernadette
4:30 to 7 p.m.
8200 W. Denver Ave., Milwaukee
Feb. 16, March 1, 15, 29
More info: stbweb.com (preorders and large group reservations available)
Blessed Sacrament
4 to 7 p.m.
3100 S. 41st St., Milwaukee
Feb. 16, 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
More info: blessedsacramentmke.org
St. Gregory the Great
4 to 7 p.m.
3160 S. 63rd St., Milwaukee (Tenpenny Hall)
Feb. 16, March 1, 8, 22
More info: 414-543-8292
Holy Family
4:30 to 7 p.m.
4825 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay
Feb. 16, 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
More info: 414-332-9220
St. John the Evangelist
4 to 7 p.m.
8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield
Feb. 16, March 8, 29
More info: stjohns-grfd.org
Mother of Perpetual Help
4:30 to 7 p.m.
1227 W. 116 St., West Allis (entrance on South 117th Street)
Feb. 16, March 1, 15
More info: mphwa.org/events
St. Sebastian
4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (carryout only except for March 1)
1740 N. 55th St., Milwaukee
Feb. 16, 23, March 1*, 8, 15, 22, 29
More info: saintsebs.org/fish-fry
*dine-in and carryout offered
St. Stephen
4 to 7 p.m.
1441 W. Oakwood Road, Oak Creek
Feb. 16, 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
More info: saintstephenmil.org
Drive-thru available all dates (only at south entrance)
Ozaukee County
Divine Savior
4:30 to 8 p.m.
305 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia
Feb. 16, March 1
More info: dsoll.org/divine-savior-catholic-school-fish-fry
St. Joseph
4:30 to 7:45 p.m.
1619 Washington St., Grafton
Feb. 16, 23, March 1, 8, 15
More info: stjosephgrafton.org
Racine County
Immaculate Conception (St. Mary)
4:30 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru offered until 6:30 p.m.)
225 W. State Street, Burlington (main entrance of St. Mary School)
Feb. 16, March 1, 15
More info: ourblcc.org/
St. Thomas Aquinas
4 to 7 p.m.
305 S. First St., Waterford
Feb. 23, March 1, 15, 22
More info: saintthomaswaterford.org/calendar/events.cfm
Washington County
St. Mary Immaculate Conception
4 to 7:30 p.m.
406 Jefferson St., West Bend (Immaculate Conception gym)
March 8
St. Peter
4 to 7 p.m.
200 E. Washington St., Slinger
March 8
Sheboygan County
St. Peter Claver
4:30 to 7 p.m. (takeout only)
1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan
March 1
Waukesha County
St. Dominic
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield
Feb. 23, March 8
St. James
4:30 to 7 p.m.
830 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago
March 1
More info: stjamesmukwonago.org/fish-fry
St. Joseph
4 to 7 p.m.
S89W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend
Feb. 16, 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22
More info: stjoesbb.com/fish-and-shrimp-fry
St. Jerome
4:30 to 7 p.m.
995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc
Feb. 16, March 1, 15
More info: stjerome.org
St. Paul
4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
S38W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha
Feb. 16, March 8, 22
More info: stpaulgenesee.net
Queen of Apostles
4:30 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru available)
N35W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee
Feb. 16, March 1
More info: 262-691-1535
St. Theresa
4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (drive-thru only)
136 W. Waukesha Road, Eagle
March 8
More info: sttheresaeagle.com/fish-fry