The Catholic Herald received kudos from the Catholic Media Association at its national conference in Atlanta in late June.

In all, the Catholic Herald had four entries earn awards in judging by a panel of national Catholic journalists.

The Catholic Herald won second place for best national non-weekly newspaper, second place in best column for Fr. John LoCoco’s late fall “Asking for a Friend” series, second place for best one-time section with “The Eucharist, and honorable mention for David’s Bernacchi’s photo of Fr. Mike Bertram, O.F.M. Cap., being kissed by his mother.

“This kind of recognition is always humbling,” said Catholic Herald Managing Editor Larry Hanson. “It’s a tribute to the fantastic work being done by our team, a talented, hard-working group that loves Jesus and spreading the Good News of his Church here in southeastern Wisconsin.”

Below is a sampling of judges’ comments on some of the Herald’s award recipients.

For best non-weekly newspaper: “This is an extremely attractive newspaper in terms of content, layout and diversity of subject matter, as well as in terms of news and opinion. The balance between stories about church officials versus community members is nice. The stories and layout are really vibrant and inviting to the reader. I can imagine that readers must very much look forward to the next issue of this newspaper. Kudos to everyone involved — this is just really great work.”

For Fr. LoCoco’s column: “I love the theme of these columns. The columns totally live up to the theme, asking and then answering everyday — and very interesting, and probably common — questions that Catholics might have about applying the principles and traditions of their faith to modern-day circumstances. The writing is crisp and down to earth, and the answers are grounded solidly in Catholic doctrine.”

For “The Eucharist” section: “Handsome presentation; interesting, thoughtful and informative stories.”