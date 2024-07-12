Alexis Pruhs and Charles (Charlie) Gittins, two eighth-grade graduates from St. Jude the Apostle School in Wauwatosa, recently won the annual Women of St. Jude Christian Awards. Winners of the $2,000 awards can use the funds toward tuition at greater Milwaukee Catholic high schools or Christian experiences, or they can donate it to charity.

Pruhs will use her award toward tuition at Divine Savior Holy Angels, and Gittins will use his for Marquette University High School tuition. The awards recognize Christian values, strength of character and involvement in church, school and community activities. All eighth grade students in the parish were eligible for the awards. Each applicant submitted essays, references and a personal profile of their activities and service projects.

Pruhs said they first learned of the contest at a meeting with the eighth grade classes when a representative from the Women of St. Jude explained the scholarship requirements.

“We had to create a personal profile that contained extracurriculars, volunteer experience and awards/recognitions we had received,” Pruhs said. “Then, we had to get two letters of recommendation, one from a teacher/principal at school and one from a nonfamily member who knows us personally. Finally, we had to submit three essays about our faith and the service we have done for our community.”

One of Pruhs’ essays focused on what it means to be an exceptional Christian. Primarily, she said being a good role model includes setting a good example for others by living like Jesus and loving and forgiving others.

“Love and compassion are also extremely important parts of Christianity. Growing up, I was taught the Golden Rule — treat your neighbor as you want to be treated. I know that I want to be treated with love and respect, so I always try my best to treat the people around me in the same way,” she wrote. “I also try to be compassionate to those who may be struggling. If someone is being mean to me or seems more grouchy than usual, I consider what they may be going through to make them act as they are. Looking at someone who you may not like from a different perspective is something all good Christians should be able to do.”

Pruhs and her mother, Christina, put their faith into action by helping a neighbor when her husband became ill and died. They cleaned her house and continue to watch over her by helping with yard work, snow removal and bringing her baked goods.

“This event seriously changed the way I saw life. I have known them since I was just a little kid, and it hurts a lot whenever I think about how lonely she must feel without her husband. Knowing that I am there for her and helping her in any way I can eases this pain, and that is extremely important to me,” Pruhs said. “This event made me realize that even if I wasn’t doing something others may consider ‘incredible,’ I could still change the world, one step at a time.”

In addition to her volunteer efforts, Pruhs is also active in sports and was a member of the basketball and volleyball teams. She served as the assistant coach for the sixth-grade girls basketball team.

“I did this because the coach was looking for help, and I wanted to help people learn how to do something that I love (basketball),” Pruhs said. “Outside of school, I also play soccer, golf and basketball.”

Post high school, Pruhs is interested in becoming a physician of some kind, possibly a pediatric surgeon. It seems to be a natural progression in her desire to serve others.

“I love helping people, and a career in medicine is the perfect way to do that,” Pruhs said. “It’s also my dream to travel the world and give help and aid to everyone I possibly can.”

As a member of Scouts BSA Troop 61, Gittins understands what it means to be an exceptional Christian as he tries to follow the Scout Laws to be trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent each day.

“These are all the laws that a Boy Scout lives by,” Gittins wrote in his essay. “Mr. Hagen, the scoutmaster for Troop 61, is one of the greatest definitions of what it means to be an exceptional Christian. Receiving a Catholic education himself, he has used the wisdom gained from his faith to teach the young men of the troop. His leadership has paved the way for many different scouts, including me, to grow in faith and lead by example in our community.”

Gittins enjoys volunteering at St. Jude the Apostle Parish as an altar server and at the school for Judefest, Winterfest and various other scouting activities. He plans to earn the rank of Eagle Scout sometime this winter.

“Besides volunteering in the parish and school, I have also volunteered in my surrounding community. At Kinship Community Food Center, a food bank located at St. Casimir Church in Milwaukee, I volunteered for more than 26 hours,” he said. “Additionally, for the past five years, I have participated in Scouting for Food, where Scouts collect food donations for Feeding America. In my Boy Scout troop, I also help younger scouts on their path in Scouts as my official role as a junior leader.”

In addition to Scouts, Gittins enjoys sports, and plays soccer and basketball. He plays soccer for the A.C. Toros, and his team is in one of the top leagues in the Midwest.

This summer, he will represent his troop at the National Leadership Training Program, a six-day course that helps scouts develop leadership skills.

“I will be a volunteer counselor in training at Camp Long Lake Boy Scout Camp located in St. Cloud, Wisconsin. My responsibilities will include helping with summer camp activities and learning how to teach and lead in the following areas: aquatics, camp craft, STEM, outdoor skills, archery and project first class.”

Like Pruhs, Gittins is interested in a career in medicine as well as international economics.

“In the future, I still want to help people in need, because it gives me a sense of joy and understanding,” Gittins said.