The Catholic Charities Adult Day Center is located on North 60th Street in Milwaukee. The facility provides a home-like atmosphere for seniors. (Photo courtesy of Catholic Charities)

Our loved ones are precious to us. That’s why we arrange specialized care for them when we notice age-related conditions or dementia emerging. But that care should also be personalized and compassionate, plus enhance one’s well-being — exactly what the Catholic Charities Adult Day Center in Milwaukee provides.

Walking into the ADC, you’ll see it has a home-like atmosphere with experienced staff who focus on health and wellness.

“After I took a tour, I knew this was the right place for my mom — every staff member is just so kind and devoted,” said a member’s daughter. “I really appreciate she’s cared for in such a loving way.” But beyond just experience, the staff is dedicated. Staff, according to Director Annette Jankowski, have been working at the ADC for more than 12 years.

For ADC members, their daily routine involves companionship and activities such as crafts, games, reading and listening to visiting musicians, like harpists and violinists. Certified nursing assistants ensure each member receives the personalized services they need. These may include bathing services, daily exercise or quiet time when they need it. The center is safe, comfortable and invigorating.

“Our center’s goal is for our seniors to remain living in their home as long as possible. A healthy daytime environment definitely helps,” said Jankowski. “Having a loved one join the ADC early, when you begin thinking about extra care, is best. We often hear family members say, ‘I wish I would have called sooner.’”

The ADC is located at 1919 N. 60th St., Milwaukee, accessible to local families and those in surrounding communities like Waukesha, Brookfield, West Allis and Menomonee Falls. “I wish the world would know the Adult Day Center exists,” said volunteer Kathleen Cepelka. “This is a haven of safety, love and care.”

Know a loved one who needs daytime care? Email the director at ajankowski@ccmke.org or call Catholic Charities ADC at 414-771-6063.