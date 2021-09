Gabrielle and her daughter, Briezaria, pick up school supplies from Capuchin Community Services during an event on Friday, Aug. 20. Briezaria, age 10, is excited to start fifth and see her classmates again. “We’ve had to make adjustments due to COVID,” Gabrielle said. “I had to decrease my hours at work due to limited childcare availability.” (Photos courtesy of Jim Hoven/Capuchin Community Services)