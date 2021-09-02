Catholic Schools Office at Mexican Fiesta (Photo Gallery)Read Time 2 min By The Catholic Herald|2021-09-02T14:35:37-05:00Sep 2, 2021|Featured, Local, Photos, School News| Volunteers in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee Office of Schools booth speak with visitors to Mexican Fiesta, which was held Aug. 26-28 at the Henry G. Maier Festival Grounds. (Photo by Juan Carlos Medina) Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInWhatsAppTumblrPinterestVkXingEmail About the Author: The Catholic Herald Email the Catholic Herald at catholicherald@archmil.org