FEBRUARY

22: Ash Wednesday: 5:15 p.m., Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee. Bishop Jeffrey R. Haines will preside. Mass in Spanish will follow at 7 p.m. with Fr. Jose Gonzalez.

24: Bilingual Stations of the Cross: 6 p.m., Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee.

26: Rite of Election: 3:30 p.m., Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee. Catechumen and candidates declare their desire for baptism and full initiation into the Catholic Church. For more information, visit stjohncathedral.org. For more information, visit stjohncathedral.org.

26: Bilingual Vespers: 5:15 p.m., Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee.

27: Annual Presentation on Christian Ethics, 7 p.m., Saint Francis de Sales Seminary, 3257 S. Lake Drive, St. Francis. “The Spirit of Truth and the Ordinary Universal Magisterium,” presented by Matthew Levering, Ph.D. For more information, visit sfs.edu.

28: Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch (Greater Milwaukee): 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saint Francis de Sales Seminary, 3257 S. Lake Drive, St. Francis. For more information, visit ccmke.org/Lenten-Luncheons.

MARCH

3, 10, 17, 24 and 31: Bilingual Stations of the Cross: 6 p.m., Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee.

5: Rite of Election (Bilingual): 3:30 p.m., Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee. Catechumen and candidates declare their desire for baptism and full initiation into the Catholic Church. For more information, visit stjohncathedral.org.

5, 12, 19, 26: Bilingual Vespers: 5:15 p.m., Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee.

7: Catholic Schools Dinner: 4 p.m., Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. Celebrate Catholic schools with Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki. The evening begins with Mass and continues with a cocktail reception at 5 p.m. with dinner and program featuring host Charlie Berens at 6 p.m. For more information, visit schools.archmil.org/Schools-home.htm.

9: Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch (Quad Counties North): 11:30 a.m., Holy Family, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac. For more information, visit ccmke.org/Lenten-Luncheons.

11: Men of Christ Conference: Various locations. Join the Men of Christ apostolate and thousands of fellow Catholic men as they discover how to live their vocation courageously. For more information, visit menofchrist.net.

11: Encuentro (Hispanic Men’s Encounter): 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center, 3501 S. Lake Drive, St. Francis. Presented in Spanish, this gathering will include talks, adoration, Mass activities and fellowship.

17: Wisconsin Catholic Youth Rally (Catholic School Edition): 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Carroll University (Shattuck Music Center), 218 N. East Ave., Waukesha. Grades 6 through 8 are invited to strengthen their relationship with Christ through adoration, worship and community. For more information, visit arisemke.org/wcyr.

17: Arise Worship Night: 7 p.m., Carroll University (Shattuck Music Center), 218 N. East Ave., Waukesha. Fr. Alex Rodriguez will lead adoration and procession, followed by a special message from Steve Angrisano and live praise and worship with music by the Scally Brothers. Reconciliation and prayer teams will be offered. Free and family friendly. For more information, visit arisemke.org/worshipnights.

18: Wisconsin Catholic Youth Rally (High School and Middle School): 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Carroll University (Shattuck Music Center), 218 N. East Ave., Waukesha. Grades 9 through 12 are invited to strengthen their relationship with Christ through adoration, worship and community. For more information, visit arisemke.org/wcyr.

18: Lenten Day of Reflection: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Blessed Savior, 8545 W. Villard Ave., Milwaukee. Fr. Fred Alexander, O.C.D., will provide a reflection for this gathering hosted by the Office of Black Catholic and Ethnic Ministries and the Black Catholic Ministry Commission. Admission is free, but RSVP is required by March 15. For more information, contact mcneils@archmil.org or johnsons@archmil.org.

21: Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch (Tri Counties South): 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bristol Oaks Golf Club, 16801 75th St., Bristol. For more information, visit ccmke.org/Lenten-Luncheons.

28: Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch (Lake Country): 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Anthony on the Lake, W280 N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee. For more information, visit ccmke.org/Lenten-Luncheons.

29: Pray, Reconcile, Rejoice — 12 Hours of Reconciliation: Varying times and locations. Area priests will be available for the sacrament of Reconciliation at 11 parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. For more information, visit archmil.org/Pray-Reconcile-Rejoice.

30-April 1: Undone Women’s Conference, St. Alphonsus, 6060 W. Loomis Road, Greendale. A retreat for women of all ages who desire to dive deeper into their identity as a beloved creation of God. For more information, visit jpiihealingcenter.org/event/3-30-23-undone/.

APRIL

2: Palm Sunday: Mass at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (Spanish), Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee. Celebrate the beginning of Holy Week.

4: Chrism Mass: 7:30 p.m., Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee. Join in prayer with representatives of parishes throughout the archdiocese as Archbishop Listecki blesses the sacred oils that will be used in the administration of sacraments throughout the next year.

6: Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper (Bilingual) with Archbishop Listecki, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee. Night prayer at 9:30 p.m. at the Altar of Repose.

7: Good Friday: Liturgy at noon with Archbishop Listecki, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee. Liturgy in Spanish to follow at 6 p.m.

8: Easter Vigil: 8 p.m., Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee.

9: Easter Sunday: Mass at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (Spanish), Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee.