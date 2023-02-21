Aaron Siehr attempts to block a shot during the championship game of the Saint Francis de Sales Seminary Basketball Invitational Tournament on Sunday, Feb. 19. Saint Francis de Sales defeated St. Paul Seminary, 51-48, in overtime to take the title. (Photos by David Bernacchi)

Saint Francis de Sales Seminary hosted, and won, the third annual Saint Francis de Sales Seminary Invitational Basketball Tournament the weekend of Feb. 17-19 at Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center.

Saint Francis defeated St. Paul Seminary in the championship game, 51-48, in overtime. Twelve teams of seminarians from across the country participated in the event.

Members of the Saint Francis de Sales team were Dcn. Julian Druffner, Anthony Kersting, Dcn. Alex Kren, Rob Reynebeau, Tim Heyrman, John Lesniewski, Kevin Durand, Andy Swietlik, Bill Murray, Dcn. Dan Tracy and Aaron Siehr.