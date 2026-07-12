Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Isaiah 55:10-11

Romans 8:18-23

Matthew 13:1-23

In today’s Gospel, Jesus tells the familiar Parable of the Sower. The sower generously scatters the seed everywhere. The seed represents the Word of God, while the different types of soil symbolize the condition of our hearts.

Some seeds fall on the path and are quickly taken away. Others fall on rocky ground, where they grow briefly but wither because they have no deep roots. Some fall among thorns, where they are choked by the worries of life and the lure of riches. But some seeds fall on rich soil and bear abundant fruit — thirty-, sixty-, or even a hundredfold.

God never stops sowing his Word into our lives. Through Scripture, the Eucharist, prayer, the teachings of the Church, Eucharistic Adoration, small groups, good Catholic podcasts, the witness of others, nature, etc., he continually invites us into a deeper relationship with him. The question is not whether God speaks but whether our hearts are ready to receive his Word. His love is generous and constant. The fruitfulness of his Word on us depends on how we receive it. The challenge for each of us is to prepare and open our hearts to listen and respond to his Word.

There are moments when our hearts resemble the hardened path because of indifference, pride, resentment or habitual sin. At other times, we may be like rocky soil, enthusiastic at first but easily discouraged when inconveniences or difficulties arise. We can also become thorny soil when anxiety, worries, endless distractions, unhealthy attachments, materialism or worldly distractions crowd out God’s presence, which slowly suffocates our spiritual life. Jesus calls us to become fertile soil by cultivating humility, perseverance, repentance and trust in him.

The first reading from Isaiah 55:10-11 assures us that God’s Word is powerful. Just as rain waters the earth and produces a harvest, God’s Word accomplishes his purpose when welcomed with faith. He never gives up on us. Even hearts that have become dry or hardened can be renewed by his grace.

As Catholics, we are invited not only to hear the Word but to live it. Every Mass prepares our hearts through the Liturgy of the Word before we receive Christ in the Eucharist. When we welcome his Word with faith and allow it to shape our daily lives, we become fruitful disciples, bringing love, forgiveness, compassion and hope to others.

Being “good soil” is not something that happens by chance. It requires daily care and cooperation with God’s grace.

Spend at least 10-15 minutes each day reading and praying with Scripture. Ask yourself, “What is God saying to me today, and how can I live it?”

Ask yourself, “What is God saying to me today, and how can I live it?” Prepare for Sunday Mass by reading the upcoming readings beforehand. Listen more attentively, expecting God to speak to you.

Listen more attentively, expecting God to speak to you. Receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation regularly. Confession removes the “rocks” and “thorns” of sin, making our hearts more receptive to God’s grace.

Confession removes the “rocks” and “thorns” of sin, making our hearts more receptive to God’s grace. Reduce distractions that crowd out God. Set aside time each day without your phone, television or social media so you can pray in silence.

Set aside time each day without your phone, television or social media so you can pray in silence. Practice one concrete act of charity. Encourage someone, forgive an offense, help a neighbor, visit someone sick or lonely, give food to the hungry or offer your time to someone in need. God’s Word bears fruit through acts of love.

Encourage someone, forgive an offense, help a neighbor, visit someone sick or lonely, give food to the hungry or offer your time to someone in need. God’s Word bears fruit through acts of love. Persevere when faith becomes difficult. Instead of giving up during trials, remember that deep roots grow through prayer, trust and patience.

Instead of giving up during trials, remember that deep roots grow through prayer, trust and patience. Reflect each evening: “Did my choices today reflect the Gospel? Where did I allow God’s Word to bear fruit? Where do I need his grace tomorrow?”

“Did my choices today reflect the Gospel? Where did I allow God’s Word to bear fruit? Where do I need his grace tomorrow?” Share the Gospel naturally. Speak about your faith through your words, your integrity and your kindness. Sometimes the best sermon people hear is the way a Christian lives.

FOR MEDITATION

This prayer was given to me by a cloistered sister of St. Clare when I first joined the seminary. I translated from Spanish to English.

Lord Jesus, You are the Divine Sower who never grows tired of planting Your Word in my heart. Break up the hardness of my heart, remove the rocks of doubt and discouragement and clear away the thorns of worry, selfishness and distraction. Fill me with Your Holy Spirit so that Your Word may take deep root in me and bear abundant fruit. Help me to listen attentively to Your voice, to receive You worthily in the Eucharist and to live Your Gospel with joy each day. May my words, my actions, and my love become signs of Your presence to everyone I meet. Through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, who received Your Word with perfect faith, make me faithful and fruitful in Your service. Amen.