In the morning following joyous celebrations of Easter throughout the world, we are awakened by the painful announcement that Pope Francis has died.

Our hearts are saddened by the passing of a man whose tremendous faith and vision shepherded the Church through many challenges over the course of the past 12 years.

Although we now grieve, we take solace in the words of the Risen Christ who in today’s gospel encountered Mary Magdalene and the other Mary coming from the tomb and told them, “Do not be afraid.”

As people of faith, we turn to the One who is the Resurrection and the Life and ask him to receive Pope Francis into the halls of the heavenly banquet and to give him eternal rest.

Most Reverend Jeffrey S. Grob

Archbishop of Milwaukee