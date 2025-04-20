Easter 2025

Why do you seek the living one among the dead? – Luke 24:5

Hello Everyone,

As you may recall, some women who followed Jesus awaken with a plan that first Easter Sunday morning — to prepare his body properly for eternal rest. They gather the customary supplies and set out for the tomb. If they were concerned about moving the heavy stone at the tomb’s entrance, it’s unknown to us.

We do know this — two angels greet them with a question: “Why do you seek the living one among the dead?” What a strange and somewhat chiding thing to say to these poor, grieving, well-intentioned women.

However, it is the key question of the first Easter morning and the key question we should ask ourselves as believers every morning: Why do we seek the living One among the dead?

In a moment of graced insight, the women remember Jesus’ words, and that remembrance — along with the empty tomb — became the impetus for their new plans: to go and tell his story, to tell their/our story.

He is risen! It is not over. In fact, it has only begun. Don’t think that you can go and hide in the empty tomb. He is living in our midst. Go into the streets and look for him! Go to the prisons and soup kitchens, to the ghettos and the fringe areas of life. Go home to your families and acquaintances. He is there among your spouses and children, your coworkers and friends, your classmates and teammates.

In other words — like the women — remember what he told you.

And please realize — like the women — the best part of the story is ahead of you! Happy Easter!

As I do for you, please pray for me,

Most Reverend Jeffrey S. Grob

Archbishop of Milwaukee