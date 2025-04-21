The Most Rev. Jeffrey S. Grob visits with Pope Francis, who named him as an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Chicago in 2020 before appointing him as archbishop of Milwaukee late last year. (Submitted photo)

Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob said Monday that Pope Francis would be remembered as “the people’s pope” following his 12 years as head of the Catholic Church.

“He was that. He was a pastor and a shepherd,” Archbishop Grob said today at a media conference. “Again and again and again, he struck me so much as like our Lord. He went out — he didn’t wait for people to sign up or join up. Hence that title.”

Though people often disagreed, Pope Francis always saw the person first, not the disagreement, he said.

“Certainly, there was a humanity about Pope Francis that you couldn’t help but love because he simply cared about people,” he said. “That’s one of the things that will be the hallmark of his pontificate.”

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis died at 7:35 a.m. Easter Monday. In recent months, he had battled bronchitis that developed into pneumonia in both lungs and was hospitalized for five weeks.

In the day before his death, Pope Francis was out among the people to deliver his Easter message.

“The man died as he lived,” Archbishop Grob said.

While we mourn Pope Francis’ passing as a Church, Archbishop Grob said, Catholics everywhere are called to carry on the pope’s priority of listening to all people. “We have to keep going. It is our turn.”

Archbishop Grob urged the faithful to take “the seat of mercy” and not the seat of judgment in considering the views of others.

Both Archbishop Grob and Archbishop Emeritus Jerome E. Listecki said it was very fitting that Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, just one day after proclaiming the Risen Lord on Easter.

“What a privilege for a priest to die in witness to Christ’s love, blessing his people. May God have mercy on his soul,” Archbishop Emeritus Listecki said.

Milwaukee Auxiliary Bishops Jeffrey R. Haines and James T. Schuerman both were named bishops by Pope Francis in 2017.

Bishop Haines said Monday that Pope Francis’s declaration of the Year of Mercy that began in December 2015 stood out in terms of his legacy.

“It was so powerful, the sense he had of God’s abundance of mercy. He wanted people to know — all they had to do is ask for forgiveness and it would be granted,” Bishop Haines said. “That just touched my heart. What a beautiful thing, a gift he gave.”

“Pope Francis has been very special to me because of his message,” Bishop Schuerman said, especially his great compassion for poor people, migrants and people struggling. In the present Jubilee Year of Hope, Pope Francis called all Catholics to be signs of hope especially to these people.

“It was very sad today to wake up to the news that he had passed,” Bishop Schuerman said, “On the other hand, how joyful to have passed away after proclaiming Christ is risen in the Easter season.”

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on Dec. 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis succeeded Pope Benedict XVI following the latter’s sudden resignation in 2013. He was the first Jesuit and first cardinal from Latin America to be elected pope.

Elected on the second day of the conclave, Pope Francis told reporters he chose his papal name in honor of St. Francis of Assisi because he was especially concerned for the well-being of poor people.

“My people are poor and I am one of them,” he has said more than once, explaining his decision to live in an apartment and cook his own supper.

Observances Honoring Pope Francis