Years ago, Aaron Waldoch’s father passed along simple advice: “Trust the process.” The process has taken Waldoch around the world to experience the Universal Church in some profound ways — and ultimately brought him back to Milwaukee to teach theology to the next generation of Catholics.

— He grew up in Greenfield and attended St. Gregory the Great and Marquette University High School, graduating in 2014. His father, Dcn. Timothy Waldoch, still serves the St. Gregory the Great community.

— At St. Norbert College, Waldoch studied history, education, theology and religious studies, graduating in 2018.

— He and his wife Erica married in 2023 and they currently live in Bay View, where they attend Immaculate Conception Parish and St. John Paul II Parish.

— He is a student in the Cor Unum master’s degree program at Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology in Franklin and teaches theology at St. Anthony High School in Milwaukee.

Did you always want to be a teacher?

I knew I was not meant to be an office worker; I knew I wanted to do something that would be different every day. So teaching was a calling both to serve and help, and also it was a field of interest for me. My initial plan was to teach history, but I always had an interest in theology, which is why I supplemented my studies with it.

What made you choose to teach theology?

After college, I moved to New York City for two years and was in a post-graduate volunteer program at Cristo Rey New York High School. While in New York City, I had the opportunity to substitute teach theology classes. Teaching these classes grew my interest and my desire to talk with students about faith. I intentionally chose to come to St. Anthony High School because they offered me a theology position; I felt like it was God calling me to the ministry of teaching theology.

What did you take away from your time volunteering with Cristo Rey New York?

As volunteers, we were there to provide support and help to the families in whatever ways were needed. I was a basketball coach, I was the librarian, I was a full-time sub and I was the assistant to the dean. Through that experience, I learned about the importance of the ministry of presence — being there for people. That was certainly our role as volunteers. Being present in solidarity with others is an essential ministry needed within the Church. My time also taught me about the importance of not being afraid to share your faith.

As a theology teacher, do you have any advice for parents or other adults who are working to impart the faith to the young people in their lives?

You definitely have to be your authentic self, and that can include acknowledging that, in the past, maybe you’ve grappled with a variety of spiritual topics. I think it’s important for young people to understand that everyone goes through a natural process of questioning and discerning one’s faith. But, it is important for adults to then explain and rationalize why you believe in this faith, why you follow the Church. It’s important to give young adults space to ask questions. What I don’t want to do is approach teaching theology and the faith from the perspective of: here’s what the Church says, you better believe it. Instead, I want to explain why the Church teaches this and talk about the truth within the Church’s teachings. You have to allow young adults to go through their own discernment and processes as you guide them toward Christ.

You were in Rome in 2016 for the canonization of St. Teresa of Calcutta. What was that experience like for you?

I was studying abroad in Rome at the time, and I had to wake up at 4 a.m. and walk to the Vatican. It was incredibly hot outside, but everyone was still there and just so passionate about their faith. You saw people from all over the world, and it was just a great expression of the global unity of the Church. It was a great opportunity to live out my faith, to see it in different cultures, different dimensions, and then just really feel the holiness of being in the Vatican, participating in the Mass.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

This comes from my dad’s diaconate program, and it’s very simple: trust the process. He started formation to be a permanent deacon when I was a freshman in college, so seeing him go through the process definitely helped me to develop my faith. There is a lot of study that goes into it, and you have to balance work life and family life with your diaconate formation. He passed that advice on to us: trust the process. Embedded within that is trusting God, who is leading the process.

What is the coolest place you have ever traveled?

This past summer, I was a participant in a pilgrimage with my graduate program at Sacred Heart. A majority of the pilgrimage was in Turkey in the footsteps of Ss. Peter and Paul — we visited Antioch, Ephesus, Tarsus, Perga and many other places with connections to the Bible and the early Church. That was really cool and a great way to see a different dynamic of the Church. Then, my wife and I went to Thailand and Bali this past summer, as well, and it really helped me learn more about Buddhism and Hinduism as part of my world religion studies.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I like to bake a lot. I’ve been baking since I was a kid — cakes, cookies, brownies, pastries. I’m a big foodie. My wife and I like to try all different kinds of cuisines, and then we love to travel. So, whether it’s in Wisconsin or the Midwest or internationally, we’re big fans of traveling and experiencing new places, cultures and people.