Alverno College, Milwaukee, has been selected as one of 76 new members of the First Scholars Network for the 2023-24 school year.

Alverno’s commitment to improving experiences and advancing success for first-generation students led to the selection by the Center for First-Generation Student Success, an initiative of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators and The Suder Foundation.

“We are honored and grateful to be selected,” said Joseph Foy, PhD., interim president of Alverno. “Nearly 70 percent of our undergraduate students are first generation, and this opportunity will enable us to work alongside other institutions to advance the resources and support that are so crucial to student success.”

Powered by the Center for First-Generation Student Success, the First Scholars Network is a four-phase approach that allows institutions of higher education to advance student success through establishing communities of practice, gaining knowledge of resources and establishing peer networks. More than 350 institutions of higher education have entered the network, representing 49 states and the District of Columbia.

“The Center is pleased to welcome Alverno College into the First Scholars Network,” said Dr. Sarah E. Whitley, vice president with the Center for First-Generation Student Success. “Through the application process, it was evident that Alverno is not only taking steps to serve first-generation students but is prepared to make a long-term commitment and employ strategies that foster an environment of success for this important population.”

As a network member, interested faculty and staff are afforded opportunities to engage with peer institutions also working to create environments that improve the experiences and success of first-generation students, and will participate in monthly calls, professional development, goal setting, blog development, annual reporting and more.

After successful completion of the network member phase, institutions progress through several phases. Ultimately, all network institutions strive for national leadership as a First Scholars Champion Campus.

To learn more about first-generation efforts at Alverno, visit alverno.edu/First-Generation-College-Student.