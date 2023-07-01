For the fifth year, Mount Mary University, Milwaukee, offered a leadership academy that helps high school girls consider leadership and future goals. (Submitted photo)

Approximately 90 high school girls from around the Midwest and one international student took part in Mount Mary’s expanded Summer Leadership Academy this month as attendees or peer mentors.

This represents the largest group participating in the event in its five-year history.

This summer program is a residence-based experience that includes five days and four nights on campus. Students at the academy have the option of enrolling in one of three tracks based upon their academic interests: arts and design; STEM; and business/humanities, with a focus on user experience design.

For the first time, students participated in a live virtual exchange with students a world away, at the Royal University for Women in the Kingdom of Bahrain. They discussed the similarities and differences, successes and challenges that define what it means for young women who are emerging leaders in Bahrain and in the United States.

Other topics for the program include confidence, the importance of sisterhood, measurable financial habits, selecting a college and networking with young professionals.

Upon completion of the program, participants are awarded two college credits at Mount Mary. For more information, visit mtmary.edu/sla.