Alverno College is planning for the return to in-person learning this fall, Vice President for Academic Affairs Joseph Foy, Ph.D., announced.

“We have been closely monitoring the projected number of individuals who will be vaccinated and working with officials at the local and state health departments, so we are confident in saying that we will welcome our students back for a robust in-person student experience this fall,” Foy said. “We know Alverno is at its best when our community engages together, and we are excited for the entire community to be able to do so on campus.”

To the extent possible, while still following all necessary public health guidelines, the fall 2021 semester will signify a return to learning at Alverno as it was prior to the transition to remote learning following the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020. Students can expect a much more traditional experience with greater opportunities for in-person instruction and collaboration with their peers.

Safety protocols will continue to be in place and will be regularly assessed and updated as needed, based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The college’s COVID-19 Taskforce has overseen the implementation since last fall of a comprehensive campus plan that includes protocol about mask wearing, strict social distancing, and de-densified classroom and meeting spaces. Alverno also has a maintained a COVID-19 dashboard and is strongly encouraging all students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine now that individuals in the state older than 16 are eligible.

“I’m exceptionally proud of the tireless work our faculty and staff have done to deliver the Alverno experience our students expect and deserve for the past year, but it will be extremely gratifying to see our campus community come back even better and stronger,” Foy said.