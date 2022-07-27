The Alverno College recipients of Kohl’s Scholars scholarships for the 2022-23 school year are (from left) Sandra Gayton Lopez, Mariana Lopez-Mireles, Andrea Herrera and Akeyla Stubblefield. Not pictured is Liliana De Leon. (Submitted photo)

Alverno College and Kohl’s have announced the recipients of the Kohl’s Scholars scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year. The Kohl’s Scholars program includes five $5,000 scholarships and opportunities to connect with Kohl’s women in leadership.

The 2022-23 Kohl’s Scholars are:

Liliana De Leon, a junior from Milwaukee majoring in human biology;

Sandra Gaytan Lopez, a senior from Greenfield majoring in business and management;

Andrea Herrera, a junior from Milwaukee majoring in human biology;

Mariana Lopez-Mireles, a sophomore from West Allis majoring in business and management; and

Akeyla Stubblefield, a sophomore from Milwaukee majoring in creative arts in practice.

“The scholarship process represented Alverno’s and Kohl’s commitment to the advancement of women. I am thrilled to offer this opportunity to these five deserving students, and grateful to be able to partner with Kohl’s to make it happen,” said Cheryl Moore, Ph.D., executive director of career development at Alverno College. “Our goal with this partnership is to not only support students financially, but to offer them an experience of connecting with women that are making a difference within the Kohl’s organization, and to garner encouragement in those mentoring moments as they form their own career paths.”

The Kohl’s Scholars program includes “A Day at Kohl’s,” a bi-annual event where students will meet with Kohl’s female leadership through a women’s leadership roundtable, tour the corporate headquarters and get a firsthand look at what it’s like to work in corporate retail.

“We are proud to award five deserving Alverno students with our first-ever Kohl’s Scholars Scholarship,” said Shanan Lesselyoung, Kohl’s senior vice president of human resources. “Kohl’s knows how valuable support, mentorship and first-hand work experience is in the trajectory of an individual’s career. Because of that, we’re excited to provide this scholarship and networking opportunity for our five Kohl’s Scholars recipients as they continue their education and work toward discovering their career paths.”

Current Alverno undergraduate students were eligible for the scholarship, and priority was given to first generation college students and/or women of color, with preference given to students in their sophomore or junior year who are majoring in business, communication or STEM fields. Students were also chosen based on their understanding of Kohl’s philosophy of community service and their grasp of Alverno’s eight abilities – analysis, aesthetic engagement, communication, effective citizenship, global perspective, problem solving, social interaction and valuing in decision making.