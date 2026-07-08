Five jubilarians reflect on the changes they have witnessed, the joys they have found and the blessings of lives dedicated to God.

From a priest ordained before the close of the Second Vatican Council to sisters celebrating 25 years of religious life, this year’s jubilarians have witnessed remarkable moments in the life of the Church. They have served in parishes, classrooms, mission territories, healthcare and leadership ministries, spanning generations of Catholics.

The Catholic Herald invited several jubilarians to reflect on their vocations. Though their ministries have differed greatly, their answers reveal a common thread: A life rooted in faith continues to bear joy, purpose and hope.

What change in the Church has been most significant during your years of ministry?

Fr. John Czyzynski, SCJ (70 years)

“The changes in the celebration of the Eucharist: using the English language, the presider facing the people and making it more clear that the Mass is not a spectacle to be viewed but a sacred action in which all are celebrating.”

Sr. Jacque Buckley, SSND (70 years)

“Vatican II — and then renewed energy with Pope Francis and now Leo XIV.”

Sr. Marlene Neises, SSSF (60 years)

“Taking broader perspectives on social justice issues.”

Sr. Linda Kollikulavil, SABS (25 years)

“During my 15 years as a missionary in Africa, I witnessed the Church’s deeper commitment to the poor. Parishes and schools became places of hope for people who had nothing. The Church put the poor first, just as Pope Francis has called us to do.”

Sr. M. Emily Kenkel, ISSM (25 years)

“I belong to the John Paul II generation of the Church. His leadership inspired young people to strive for holiness and embrace the new evangelization. Over the past 25 years, I have watched those efforts bear rich fruit in people’s lives. It has been a great gift to witness the vitality of the Church today.”

What has been the greatest joy of your religious life?

While their ministries have taken different paths, each jubilarian pointed to the relationships formed through their vocation — with God, with their communities and with those they have served.

Fr. John Czyzynski, SCJ

“Living in a community where I am welcomed, loved and cared for, and where I have been able to use my God-given talents in service to God’s people.”

Sr. Jacque Buckley, SSND

“God is a God of surprises and forever faithful.”

Sr. Marlene Neises, SSSF

“Being part of a common mission with other School Sisters of St. Francis, especially through my ministry at Alverno College.”

Sr. Linda Kollikulavil, SABS

“My greatest joy has been serving as a missionary in Africa, walking with people who were poor and marginalized, sharing their struggles, faith and joy. Today, serving as a CNA in the United States continues to teach me the Gospel every day. In both places I meet Jesus.”

Sr. M. Emily Kenkel, ISSM

“My greatest joy has simply been being totally available to God. That availability has taken me many places and introduced me to wonderful people, but even more, it has brought the fulfillment of loving God wholeheartedly and trying to bring him joy in all I do.”