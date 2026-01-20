“Catholic Schools: United in Faith and Community” is the theme for the annual National Catholic Schools Week coming up Jan. 25-30 that many area schools will celebrate with open houses. (File photo)

Here are details for upcoming open houses submitted to the Catholic Herald:

All Saints

4400 22nd Ave., Kenosha, 53140

262-925-4024

allsaintskenosha.org

Sunday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Blessed Sacrament

3126 S. 41st St., Milwaukee, 53215

414-649-4730

blessedsacramentmke.org/school

Tuesday, Feb. 3, 4-6 p.m.

Catholic East

2038 N. Bartlett Ave., Milwaukee, 53202

414-964-1770

catholiceast.org

Sunday, Jan. 25, Noon

Christ King

2646 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa, 53226

414-258-4160

christkingparish.org/school/open-house.cfm

Sunday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m. to noon

Corpus Christi

(St. William Campus Grades K3-2)

444 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, 53188

262-896-2922

corpuschristi.school

Sunday, Jan. 25, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Divine Mercy

695 College Ave., South Milwaukee, 53172

414-764-4360

divinemercysmschool.org

Thursday, Jan. 29, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Divine Savior

305 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia, 53021

262-692-2141

dsoll.org/DSCS

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 5-6:30 p.m.

Holy Angels

230 N. Eighth Ave., West Bend, 53095

262-338-1148

haswb.org

Sunday, Jan. 25, 10:30 a.m. to noon

Holy Trinity

305 Main St., Kewaskum, 53040

262-626-2603

htschool.net

Sunday, Jan. 25, Noon to 1 p.m.

Holyland

N9290 County Road W, Malone, 53049

920-795-4222

holylandcatholicschool.org

Sunday, Jan. 25, 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

John Paul II Academy

2023 Northwestern Ave., Racine, 53404

262-637-2012

johnpaulacademy.org/

Tuesday, Feb. 10, 5-7 p.m.

Lumen Christi

11300 St. James Lane, Mequon, 53092

262-242-7960

lcsaints.org

Sunday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to noon (Mass at 9 a.m.)

Mary Queen of Saints Catholic Academy

1227 S. 116th St., West Allis, 53214

414-476-0751

mqsca.org

Thursday, Feb. 5, 4-6 p.m.

Nativity Jesuit Academy

1515 S. 29th St., Milwaukee, 53215

414-645-1060

nativityjesuit.org/

Thursday, Feb. 12, 5:30-7 p.m.

Northwest

7140 N. 41st St., Milwaukee, 53209

414-352-6927

nwcschool.org

Thursday, Feb. 12, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of Grace Academy

1435 Grove Ave., Racine, 53405

262-833-7100

ologa.org

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 5-7 p.m.

Our Lady Queen of Peace

2733 W. Euclid Ave., Milwaukee, 53215

414-672-6660

olqpmke.org

Tuesday, Feb. 3, 4-6 p.m.

Prince of Peace

1646 S. 22nd St., Milwaukee, 53204

414-645-4922

princeofpeaceschool.org

Thursday, Jan. 29, 4 p.m.

Shepherd of the Hills

W1562 County Road B, Eden, 53019

920-477-3551

soth-school.org

Saturday, Jan. 24, 5-6 p.m.

St. Adalbert

1913 W. Becher St., Milwaukee, 53215

414-645-5450

stadalbertmke.com

Sunday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. to noon (when Mass begins)

St. Agnes

12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler, 53007

262-781-4996

stagnesparish.org

Grades K3-8: Jan. 25, 9-10:15 a.m.

K3-K5: April 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

St. Alphonsus

6000 W. Loomis Road, Greendale, 53129

414-421-1760

school.st-alphonsus.org

Sunday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to noon

St. Anthony

(Lower Campus Grades K4-2)

1669 S. Fifth St., Milwaukee, 53204

414-837-3300

stanthonymilwaukee.org/les

Tuesday, Feb. 3, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

St. Anthony

(Upper Campus Grades 3-5)

1747 S. Ninth St., Milwaukee, 53204

414-837-3300

stanthonymilwaukee.org/ues

Wednesday, Feb. 4, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

St. Anthony (Middle School)

4801 S. Second St., Milwaukee, 53207

414-837-3300

stanthonymilwaukee.org/sams

Thursday, Feb. 5, 4-6 p.m.

St. Anthony High School

4807 S. Second St., Milwaukee, 53207

414-837-3300

stanthonymilwaukee.org

Thursday, Feb. 5, 4-6 p.m.

St. Anthony on the Lake

W280 N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, 53072

262 691-0460

stanthony.cc/school

Sunday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

St. Bruno

246 W. Ottawa Ave., Dousman, 53118

262-965-2291

stbrunoparish.com/st-bruno-parish-school

Sunday, Jan. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Catherine

2647 N. 51st St., Milwaukee, 53210

414-445-2846

saintcatherine.org

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 3 p.m.

St. Charles Borromeo

3100 W. Parnell Ave., Milwaukee, 53221

414-282-0767

scbschoolmil.org

Thursday, Jan. 29, 5 p.m.

St. Dominic

18150 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, 53045

262-783-7565

stdominic.net/school

Sunday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Eugene

7600 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point, 53217

414-918-1132

steugene.school

Sunday, Jan. 25, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

St. Frances Cabrini

529 Hawthorn Drive, West Bend, 53095

262-334-7142

school.saintfrancescabrini.com

K3 Open House: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 6:30-8 p.m.

St. Francis Borgia

1425 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, 53012

262-377-2050

sfbschool.org

Sunday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Francis de Sales

130 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, 53147

262-248-2778

sfdslg.org/school

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

St. Gabriel

1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus, 53033

262-628-1711

sgabriel.org

Friday, Jan. 30, 4:30-7 p.m.

St. Jerome

1001 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, 53066

262-569-3030

stjerome.org/school.php

Saturday, Jan. 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

St. John Paul II

3344 S.10th St., Milwaukee, 53215

414-744-7188 or 414-383-3453

Sunday, Jan. 25, 9:30-11 a.m.

St. John the Baptist

116 Pleasant St., Plymouth, 53073

920-893-5961

sjbplymouth.org

Sunday, Jan. 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

St. John the Evangelist

8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield, 53228

414-321-8540

stjohns-grfd.org/school

Sunday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to noon

St. John Vianney

17500 W. Gebhardt Road, Brookfield, 53045

262-796-3942

stjohnv.org/school

Sunday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with guided tours available after noon

St. John XXIII

1802 N. Wisconsin St., Port Washington, 53074

262-284-2682

stjohn23rd.school

Early Childhood Only: Sunday, Jan. 25, 3-4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph – Big Bend

S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend, 53103

262-662-2737

stjoesbb.com

Sunday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m. to noon

St. Joseph – Grafton

1619 Washington St., Grafton, 53024

262-375-6505

stjosephgrafton.org/school

Thursday, Jan. 29, 5-7 p.m.

St. Joseph – Kenosha

7207 14th Ave., Kenosha, 53143

262-656-7360

sjcawi.org

Sunday, Jan. 25, 1-4 p.m.

St. Joseph – Racine

1525 Erie St., Racine, 53402

262-633-2403

st-joes-school.org

Monday, Feb. 2, 5-7 p.m.

St. Joseph – Wauwatosa

2750 N. 122nd St., Wauwatosa, 53222

414-771-5577

stjosephschooltosa.com

Sunday, Jan. 25., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

St. Jude the Apostle

800 Glenview Ave., Wauwatosa, 53213

414-771-1520

stjudeparishwauwatosa.org

Mondays, Jan. 19 and Feb. 16, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Lucy

3035 Drexel Ave., Racine, 53403

262-554-1801, ext. 211

stlucysschool.com

Thursday, Jan. 29, 5-7 p.m.

St. Margaret Mary

3950 N. 92nd St., Milwaukee, 53222

414-463-8760

stmms.org

Thursday, Feb. 5, 5 p.m.

St. Mary – Hales Corners

9553 W. Edgerton Ave., Hales Corners, 53130

414-425-3100

stmaryhc.org/school

Sunday, Jan. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

St. Mary – Menomonee Falls

N89 W16215 Cleveland Ave, Menomonee Falls, 53051

262-251-1050

stmaryparishschool.org

Sunday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Mary’s Visitation

13000 Juneau Blvd., Elm Grove, 53151

262-782-7057

stmaryegschool.org

Sunday Jan. 25, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

St. Matthew

9329 S. Chicago Road, Oak Creek, 53154

414-762-6820

stmattoc.org

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2:30-3:50 p.m. (Mass at 4 p.m.)

St. Matthias

9300 W. Beloit Road, Milwaukee, 53227

414-321-0894

stmatthias.school

Saturday, Jan. 24, 5-6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 25, 8-9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (after all Masses that weekend)

St. Monica

5635 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay, 53217

414-420-6246

stmonica.school/

Sunday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m. to noon

St. Rafael the Archangel

2251 S. 31st St., Milwaukee, 53215

414-645-1300

strafael.org

Thursday, Jan. 29, 4:30 p.m.

St. Rita

4433 Douglas Ave., Racine, 53402

262-639-3333

st-ritasschool.org

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 5-7 p.m.

St. Robert

2200 E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood, 53211

414-332-1164

strobert.school

Sunday, Jan. 25, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

St. Roman

1810 W. Bolivar Ave., Milwaukee, 53221

414-282-7970

stromanschool.com

Thursday, Jan. 29, 5 p.m.

St. Rose of Lima

514 N. 31st St., Milwaukee, 53208

414-933-6070

setoncatholicschools.com/st-rose

Tuesday, Feb. 10, 4-6 p.m.

St. Sebastian

1747 N. 54th St ., Milwaukee, 53208

414-453-5830

school.saintsebs.org

Sunday, Jan. 25, 9-11 a.m.

St. Sebastian STEM Academy

3030 95th St., Sturtevant, 53177

262-425-0009

stsebacademy.org

Tuesday, Feb. 3, 5-7 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas Academy

341 E. Norwich St., Milwaukee, 53207

414-744-1214

thomasaquinasacademy.com

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 4 p.m.