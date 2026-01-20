“Catholic Schools: United in Faith and Community” is the theme for the annual National Catholic Schools Week coming up Jan. 25-30 that many area schools will celebrate with open houses. (File photo)
Here are details for upcoming open houses submitted to the Catholic Herald:
All Saints
4400 22nd Ave., Kenosha, 53140
262-925-4024
Sunday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Blessed Sacrament
3126 S. 41st St., Milwaukee, 53215
414-649-4730
blessedsacramentmke.org/school
Tuesday, Feb. 3, 4-6 p.m.
Catholic East
2038 N. Bartlett Ave., Milwaukee, 53202
414-964-1770
Sunday, Jan. 25, Noon
Christ King
2646 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa, 53226
414-258-4160
christkingparish.org/school/open-house.cfm
Sunday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m. to noon
Corpus Christi
(St. William Campus Grades K3-2)
444 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, 53188
262-896-2922
Sunday, Jan. 25, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Divine Mercy
695 College Ave., South Milwaukee, 53172
414-764-4360
Thursday, Jan. 29, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Divine Savior
305 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia, 53021
262-692-2141
Tuesday, Jan. 27, 5-6:30 p.m.
Holy Angels
230 N. Eighth Ave., West Bend, 53095
262-338-1148
Sunday, Jan. 25, 10:30 a.m. to noon
Holy Trinity
305 Main St., Kewaskum, 53040
262-626-2603
Sunday, Jan. 25, Noon to 1 p.m.
Holyland
N9290 County Road W, Malone, 53049
920-795-4222
Sunday, Jan. 25, 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
John Paul II Academy
2023 Northwestern Ave., Racine, 53404
262-637-2012
Tuesday, Feb. 10, 5-7 p.m.
Lumen Christi
11300 St. James Lane, Mequon, 53092
262-242-7960
Sunday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to noon (Mass at 9 a.m.)
Mary Queen of Saints Catholic Academy
1227 S. 116th St., West Allis, 53214
414-476-0751
Thursday, Feb. 5, 4-6 p.m.
Nativity Jesuit Academy
1515 S. 29th St., Milwaukee, 53215
414-645-1060
Thursday, Feb. 12, 5:30-7 p.m.
Northwest
7140 N. 41st St., Milwaukee, 53209
414-352-6927
Thursday, Feb. 12, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of Grace Academy
1435 Grove Ave., Racine, 53405
262-833-7100
Wednesday, Jan. 28, 5-7 p.m.
Our Lady Queen of Peace
2733 W. Euclid Ave., Milwaukee, 53215
414-672-6660
Tuesday, Feb. 3, 4-6 p.m.
Prince of Peace
1646 S. 22nd St., Milwaukee, 53204
414-645-4922
Thursday, Jan. 29, 4 p.m.
Shepherd of the Hills
W1562 County Road B, Eden, 53019
920-477-3551
Saturday, Jan. 24, 5-6 p.m.
St. Adalbert
1913 W. Becher St., Milwaukee, 53215
414-645-5450
Sunday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. to noon (when Mass begins)
St. Agnes
12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler, 53007
262-781-4996
Grades K3-8: Jan. 25, 9-10:15 a.m.
K3-K5: April 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
St. Alphonsus
6000 W. Loomis Road, Greendale, 53129
414-421-1760
Sunday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to noon
St. Anthony
(Lower Campus Grades K4-2)
1669 S. Fifth St., Milwaukee, 53204
414-837-3300
Tuesday, Feb. 3, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
St. Anthony
(Upper Campus Grades 3-5)
1747 S. Ninth St., Milwaukee, 53204
414-837-3300
Wednesday, Feb. 4, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
St. Anthony (Middle School)
4801 S. Second St., Milwaukee, 53207
414-837-3300
Thursday, Feb. 5, 4-6 p.m.
St. Anthony High School
4807 S. Second St., Milwaukee, 53207
414-837-3300
Thursday, Feb. 5, 4-6 p.m.
St. Anthony on the Lake
W280 N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, 53072
262 691-0460
Sunday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
St. Bruno
246 W. Ottawa Ave., Dousman, 53118
262-965-2291
stbrunoparish.com/st-bruno-parish-school
Sunday, Jan. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St. Catherine
2647 N. 51st St., Milwaukee, 53210
414-445-2846
Tuesday, Jan. 27, 3 p.m.
St. Charles Borromeo
3100 W. Parnell Ave., Milwaukee, 53221
414-282-0767
Thursday, Jan. 29, 5 p.m.
St. Dominic
18150 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, 53045
262-783-7565
Sunday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Eugene
7600 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point, 53217
414-918-1132
Sunday, Jan. 25, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
St. Frances Cabrini
529 Hawthorn Drive, West Bend, 53095
262-334-7142
school.saintfrancescabrini.com
K3 Open House: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 6:30-8 p.m.
St. Francis Borgia
1425 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, 53012
262-377-2050
Sunday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Francis de Sales
130 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, 53147
262-248-2778
Wednesday, Jan. 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
St. Gabriel
1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus, 53033
262-628-1711
Friday, Jan. 30, 4:30-7 p.m.
St. Jerome
1001 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, 53066
262-569-3030
Saturday, Jan. 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
St. John Paul II
3344 S.10th St., Milwaukee, 53215
414-744-7188 or 414-383-3453
Sunday, Jan. 25, 9:30-11 a.m.
St. John the Baptist
116 Pleasant St., Plymouth, 53073
920-893-5961
Sunday, Jan. 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
St. John the Evangelist
8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield, 53228
414-321-8540
Sunday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to noon
St. John Vianney
17500 W. Gebhardt Road, Brookfield, 53045
262-796-3942
Sunday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with guided tours available after noon
St. John XXIII
1802 N. Wisconsin St., Port Washington, 53074
262-284-2682
Early Childhood Only: Sunday, Jan. 25, 3-4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph – Big Bend
S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend, 53103
262-662-2737
Sunday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m. to noon
St. Joseph – Grafton
1619 Washington St., Grafton, 53024
262-375-6505
Thursday, Jan. 29, 5-7 p.m.
St. Joseph – Kenosha
7207 14th Ave., Kenosha, 53143
262-656-7360
Sunday, Jan. 25, 1-4 p.m.
St. Joseph – Racine
1525 Erie St., Racine, 53402
262-633-2403
Monday, Feb. 2, 5-7 p.m.
St. Joseph – Wauwatosa
2750 N. 122nd St., Wauwatosa, 53222
414-771-5577
Sunday, Jan. 25., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
St. Jude the Apostle
800 Glenview Ave., Wauwatosa, 53213
414-771-1520
Mondays, Jan. 19 and Feb. 16, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St. Lucy
3035 Drexel Ave., Racine, 53403
262-554-1801, ext. 211
Thursday, Jan. 29, 5-7 p.m.
St. Margaret Mary
3950 N. 92nd St., Milwaukee, 53222
414-463-8760
Thursday, Feb. 5, 5 p.m.
St. Mary – Hales Corners
9553 W. Edgerton Ave., Hales Corners, 53130
414-425-3100
Sunday, Jan. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
St. Mary – Menomonee Falls
N89 W16215 Cleveland Ave, Menomonee Falls, 53051
262-251-1050
Sunday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Mary’s Visitation
13000 Juneau Blvd., Elm Grove, 53151
262-782-7057
Sunday Jan. 25, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
St. Matthew
9329 S. Chicago Road, Oak Creek, 53154
414-762-6820
Saturday, Jan. 24, 2:30-3:50 p.m. (Mass at 4 p.m.)
St. Matthias
9300 W. Beloit Road, Milwaukee, 53227
414-321-0894
Saturday, Jan. 24, 5-6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 25, 8-9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (after all Masses that weekend)
St. Monica
5635 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay, 53217
414-420-6246
Sunday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m. to noon
St. Rafael the Archangel
2251 S. 31st St., Milwaukee, 53215
414-645-1300
Thursday, Jan. 29, 4:30 p.m.
St. Rita
4433 Douglas Ave., Racine, 53402
262-639-3333
Tuesday, Jan. 27, 5-7 p.m.
St. Robert
2200 E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood, 53211
414-332-1164
Sunday, Jan. 25, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
St. Roman
1810 W. Bolivar Ave., Milwaukee, 53221
414-282-7970
Thursday, Jan. 29, 5 p.m.
St. Rose of Lima
514 N. 31st St., Milwaukee, 53208
414-933-6070
setoncatholicschools.com/st-rose
Tuesday, Feb. 10, 4-6 p.m.
St. Sebastian
1747 N. 54th St ., Milwaukee, 53208
414-453-5830
Sunday, Jan. 25, 9-11 a.m.
St. Sebastian STEM Academy
3030 95th St., Sturtevant, 53177
262-425-0009
Tuesday, Feb. 3, 5-7 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas Academy
341 E. Norwich St., Milwaukee, 53207
414-744-1214
Tuesday, Jan. 27, 4 p.m.