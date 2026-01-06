The second of seven children, Katherine Murray comes from a family of veterinarians in Richland Center, which is northwest of Madison.

Murray and her husband of 16 years, Dan, have four children ages 5 to 12 and a son in heaven. “My children know him as part of our family, and we think of him often as our special saint and guardian angel.”

Katherine studied advertising and marketing at Marquette University, Milwaukee, and is vice president of marketing at a real estate firm that specializes in health care.

Why did you choose to attend Marquette University?

First, my older sister was there. I also really wanted to “go somewhere different.” Many of my classmates went to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and I wanted to go a different route. Marquette was a good mid-sized school in a larger city. Marquette is also Catholic and that ended up being important because of the many dear friends I met there who share similar Catholic values.

Why are you Catholic?

I think a different way to look at this question is why I’ve stayed Catholic. Many people start “losing their faith” in their teens and 20s. Going to Marquette, where I had an awesome group of Catholic friends (including my now husband), helped keep me on a path that led me toward God rather than away from him.

I think there is truth that you become what you surround yourself with — that you become your environment. Having a solid Catholic foundation and upbringing from my mom and dad and then developing a close circle of Catholic friends — who have become lifelong friends — at a pivotal point in my life were contributors to staying Catholic.

Now, in my 40s, it is easier to be intentional about choices — who you spend time with and the environment you choose for yourself and for your children. As a mother, my primary goal is to get my kids to heaven — as well as myself and my husband. Our Catholic faith provides the blueprint for how to do that (though I’m not saying it is easy).

What are some challenges of raising Catholic children in today’s world?

One of the main challenges I see for my children is one that I also see for myself — distraction. It is difficult to slow down, quiet our minds, reflect, connect with God. Smartphones — and the unfettered access they provide — play a big role in this. It seems the saying about the devil wanting to keep us busy has never been more true. I recently reread CS Lewis’ “The Screwtape Letters,” and this line really hit me: “It is funny how mortals always picture us as putting things into their minds: in reality our best work is done by keeping things out.”

How does your faith inform how you live?

I am on a “continuous improvement plan” as it relates to this question! For one, my faith informs what I say “yes” to. There are so many demands on time and money. Outside of my job and my family, which is where I spend the bulk of my time, I try to focus my involvement and volunteer efforts on initiatives that are tied to my faith. We also choose to send our children to Catholic school, which reinforces the Catholic faith and values we are teaching them.

Why is Catholic education important? Why should parents spend the money?

A good Catholic education naturally incorporates Catholic teachings and values into a rigorous academic curriculum. It’s important to learn how faith can be incorporated into everyday life rather than in a silo. There are also some objective truths — good versus bad — that children should be taught, particularly amid this cultural shift to “subjective realities.” Sadly, I think Catholic education is more important than ever based on some of the disturbing agendas being pushed onto children.

What is a faith practice that is meaningful to you?

Our parish, St. Robert in Shorewood, started offering overnight adoration on Saturday night into Sunday morning. I have taken one-hour shifts at night or in the morning, which I enjoy.

Do you listen to any podcasts?

I love podcasts and listen to several. You can find a podcast for just about anything you want to learn more about! Two I listen to regularly are Sunday Homilies with Fr. Mike Schmitz and The Fr. Mike Schmitz Catholic Podcast.

What is something that brings you hope?

Jesus’ Resurrection, first and foremost, gives me hope. And my children — and so many young people today — renew that hope daily. I see it in my own children’s faith and goodness, and in a broader return to faith among younger generations, with Catholic churches filling up again. Christ’s promise should give us all hope: “You are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” (Matthew 16:18)