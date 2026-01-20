Charles Q. Sullivan, retired executive and artistic director of Early Music Now, directs a choir of men and women religious at a practice Jan. 5 for the upcoming Celebration of Consecrated Life. (Photo courtesy of the School Sisters of St. Francis)

Celebration of World Day for Consecrated Life

2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 1 What: Prayer service presided by Auxiliary Bishop James T. Schuerman and led by choir of men and women religious, lay members and associates and priests of the archdiocese. Reception to follow.

Prayer service presided by Auxiliary Bishop James T. Schuerman and led by choir of men and women religious, lay members and associates and priests of the archdiocese. Reception to follow. Where: Joseph Chapel, School Sisters of St. Francis, 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee.

Joseph Chapel, School Sisters of St. Francis, 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee. Theme: Prophetic Witness: A Voice Cries Out in the Wilderness

All are invited; free and no registration requested Watch: Livestream will be at video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis.

People in consecrated life are especially called to be prophetic witnesses of Jesus’ message of love.

That’s why “Prophetic Witness: A Voice Cries Out in the Wilderness” is a fitting theme for the upcoming Celebration of Consecrated Life.

“Being a prophetic witness is so important at this current time,” said Sr. Diana De Bruin, O.S.F., Vicar for Religious for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

“We as religious need to join others to speak out and be the message of God in the world today. We need to stand up for the values that promote dignity, compassion, justice and peace, especially for those on the margins of society.”

Sr. Diana is organizing the event with representatives from a variety of women’s and men’s congregations.

“The prayer service will begin with readings on biblical prophets, then move into modern-day prophets and finally give time for those attending to reflect on how God is calling each of us today to be prophetic,” Sr. Diana said.

The service coincides with the World Day for Consecrated Life established in 1997 by St. John Paul II as pope to highlight the contributions that consecrated men and women make to the Church and society at large.

While all the baptized are called to share a common relationship with God — to be “religious” or holy in the broad sense of the word — those who choose to live consecrated lives elect to follow a specific tradition or spirituality, often patterned after the life and teaching of their community’s founder.

This global World Day for Consecrated Life is observed on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord. This feast is also known as Candlemas Day, when candles are blessed, symbolizing Christ, the light of the world.

So too, those in consecrated life are called to reflect the light of Jesus Christ to all people.

“The Word dwells among us and within us,” explained Fr. Peter Schuessler, S.D.S. “To give prophetic witness means to see with the eyes of Jesus, to hear with the ears of Jesus and to love with the heart of Jesus, doing our very best to secure God’s reign of justice and peace for all people.”

Sr. Theresa Sandock, O.S.M., President of Servants of Mary, agreed: “Celebrating consecrated life means honoring the prophetic gift of those who bring light to the darkest corners of society,” she said. “Our call as religious is to transform despair into hope and hatred into love, recognizing the face of God in every person — especially the poor and the vulnerable.”

“Our world is longing to hear voices of hope,” past event coordinator Sr. Mary Jane Wagner, S.S.S.F., said. “Consecrated life in the Church is called to be such a prophetic voice. Our commitment is to the People of God. With God’s grace, we minister.”

For Br. Carl Sisolak, C.F.A., the World Day of Consecrated Life represents an opportunity to share and spread the love he has experienced from others who have witnessed to him.

“Prophetic witness to me is not just telling others about God’s wondrous love and mercy, but by demonstrating it by what we do, something we act upon,” he said.

“For example, this past December, through the generous love of our God and Savior and my religious brothers, I recently professed my final vows as an Alexian brother. I believe that the vows I took are not only an affirmation of the love of our Lord Jesus for me but also an ongoing call to witness that love to my community, those I minister to and all of those that touch my life in one way or another,” Br. Carl said.