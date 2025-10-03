Ashlyn Schlief and Maggie Pyka were confirmed last spring. (Photo by Mary Jackson, St. Catherine of Alexandria, Mapleton)

Ashlyn Schlief and Maggie Pyka are talented, faith-filled Catholics well into their senior years at Oconomowoc High School.

But more importantly, they are most connected to their shared cluster parish — St. Catherine of Alexandria, Mapleton, and St. Joan of Arc, Nashotah.

Both help out with the family program section of the cluster’s Christian Formation program and also share their lives in service to God’s family. Pyka helped teach Vacation Bible School this summer. Schlief plays games with the residents of Shorehaven nursing home as part of the Global Scholars program.

They are among the thousands of Catholic teens throughout the Archdiocese of Milwaukee who made their Confirmations last spring. Each lives an active life and is an excellent student. Schlief belongs to service clubs at OHS and works two part-time jobs. Pyka plays varsity softball as well as for the Yellow Jackets club team.

Schlief said, “Confirmation made me closer to God and my faith. I now pray more regularly and have a deeper faith.” Pyka recounted, “For me it was a way to personally find and grow a relationship with God. We also got to share our personal experiences in group on retreat and that was special.”

Each young lady also shares a special connection with their sponsor. Pyka’s sponsor was her older sister who attends a Catholic university. “We are still very close. My sister has always been there for me, and she is a rock in my life,” she said.

Schlief ‘s brother, Alex, was there for her as well. “We have a great relationship,” she noted.

As sage seniors, each had advice for the coming year’s Confirmation candidates. “Take this experience to understand your own journey with your faith. It’s important to note that everyone’s connection with God is different and Confirmation is a good time to understand and strengthen that connection,” Pyka said.

Schlief added, “Don’t dread the classes. Listen to what your director of religious ed says. Get to know the people around you (in your class).”

Pyka plans to attend Grand Canyon University next year and major in medical lab sciences. Schlief hopes to attend Bellin College in Green Bay and major in cardiovascular sonography.

Another young person confirmed last spring is Christian Flores, a senior at St. Mary’s Springs Academy, Fond du Lac. Guided greatly in his faith life by his family, Flores was confirmed at Holy Family, Fond du Lac.

Flores extolled the virtues of his parish Confirmation process. “Definitely super inclusive. Very friendly. The whole experience was amazing,” he said.

His advice? “Take it seriously,” he added. “Everyone can experience something good.”

His sponsor was his Uncle Walter, who came up from North Carolina. “I love him very much,” Flores added.

Flores serves St. Mary’s Springs by donating his time doing landscaping outside the building, including “shoveling loads of mulch,” which he says keeps him in shape for football. He also plays both offense and defensive line for the Ledgers.

Flores also credits his grandma, who passed away recently, for instilling a strong Catholic foundation of faith in him. He looks forward to attending a Christian college in California next year.