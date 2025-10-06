As the Chicago Cubs face off against the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series today, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, and Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob of Milwaukee are raising the stakes with a friendly wager.

The archbishops have agreed that the losing city’s shepherd will send the winning city’s archbishop a taste of their hometown: Chicago-style pizza from the Windy City’s Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria or Milwaukee brats from the Cream City.

The bet is all in good fun, highlighting the friendly rivalry between the two Catholic communities while uniting in support of their hometown teams during the excitement of the playoffs.

Cardinal Cupich was appointed Archbishop of Chicago by Pope Francis on Sept. 20, 2014 and installed as the ninth archbishop of Chicago on Nov. 18, 2014. On Oct. 9, 2016, Pope Francis named him a Cardinal and he was elevated to the College of Cardinals in a consistory on Nov. 19, 2016, at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

Archbishop Grob was ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Chicago by Cardinal Joseph Bernardin on May 23, 1992 and served in many roles in his 32 years of service to the Archdiocese of Chicago. He was named Archbishop of Milwaukee by Pope Francis on Nov. 4, 2024, and was installed on Jan. 14, 2025.