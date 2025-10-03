Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob will celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving for receiving his pallium, a visible sign of unity between the Holy See and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

All are welcome to attend the Mass at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee. A reception will follow in the Cathedral Atrium.

Archbishop Grob received his pallium from Pope Leo XIV on June 29 in Rome. The pallium is a narrow woolen circular band with pendants that hang down about 12 inches in the front and back. The liturgical garment is placed over the shoulders and worn while celebrating Mass.

A former auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Chicago, Archbishop Grob was appointed Nov. 4 as the 12th Archbishop of Milwaukee by Pope Francis and installed Jan. 14.