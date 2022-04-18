Lake Geneva Hispanic Community Presents Living Stations of the Cross
Frigid winds accompanied rain and snow under a mid-afternoon sky Good Friday as Jesus was [...]
Chrism Mass (Photo Gallery)
Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki blesses the oils during the Chrism Mass on Tuesday, April 12, [...]
Good Friday (Photo Gallery)
Parishioners venerate the cross on Good Friday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. [...]
Easter Vigil (Photo Gallery)
Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki prepares to light the Paschal Candle from the newly blessed fire [...]