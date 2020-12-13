The Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s Office of Catechesis has announced that this year’s Gigs, Geeks and God Conference will be held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 14. The special early-bird registration price of $10 is valid until Dec. 18.

This conference on technology in parish ministry aims at help parishes to more effectively integrate technology in their formation programs, communications and parish administration. This year, the G3 conference will be completely virtual and will feature pre-recorded workshops, a live keynote, live workshops and hands-on labs, as well as idea sharing with other participants.

The event offers topics for anyone in parish ministry such as parish business managers, finance councils, faith formation leaders and youth ministers, parish communicators, liturgists, catechists, priests and deacons and more.

Workshop topics include: communication strategy; how do you adapt beyond the pandemic; how to use SignUp Genius; livestreaming/pre-recording Mass; maximizing search results in the local community; Mission Insite; teaching online; and others.

Visit the Gigs, Geeks and God Website (www.archmil.org/G3) for a schedule, workshop descriptions and more information.

For more information or any questions, visit: www.archmil.org/G3 or contact Jennifer Murphy at murphyj@archmil.org.